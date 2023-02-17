X
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
39 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Makiah Powell, 27, of Urbana, bartender and Christopher Brigner, 32, of Springfield, warehouse employee.

Arthur Poindexter, 57, of Springfield, IT support and Kristi Massie, 51, of Springfield, sales.

Property transfers:

Frank M. Messe, trustee to Rickey A. Messe, trustee, 1531 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; none.

Trent Joseph Gillam to Lori J. Gillam, 7746 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $14,700.

Donna J. and Edwin L. Fry to Molly Cohick, 1622 Mahar Road, South Vienna; $179,900.

Kimberly Eichelberger to Lisa Freeman, 6621 Old 70 Road, South Charleston; $180,000.

Bonnie S. Lucas to Robert Hanna, 3543 Urbana Lisbon Road, South Charleston; $21,900.

Patricia A. and Russell P. Bowen to Patricia A. Bowen, 10301 Huntington Road, South Charleston; none.

Roberta M. Wright to Philip Bryan Wright, Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; none.

Roberta M. Wright to Philip Bryan Wright, 10340 Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; none.

Sellman Enterprises LLC to 400 W. Columbus LLC, 400 W. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $850,000.

Nicholas E. Penwell to Paige Miller, 224 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $181,000.

Jimmy E. Haulman to Jimmy E. and Donna Haulman, 1925 Old Mill Road, Springfield; none.

Barbara H. Benson to Mitchell C. and Phyllis K. Meiring, 6908 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $189,900.

Adam G. Scott to Zachary and Acadia Jade Landon, 6959 Joseph Drive, Enon; $205,000.

