24CV0685: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Figure Lending LLC, Joseph C. Hrovatic, Christa Phillips, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Rita M. Rigsby, 31, of Springfield, Honda associate and Justin T. Stacy, 27, of Springfield, foreman.

RaNequia N. Rhodes, 32, of Springfield, salon owner/Aldi selector and Malik A. Thomas, 24, of Springfield, Aldi selector.

Chelsea R. Thome, 31, of Enon, occupational therapist and Shane P. Nash, 30, of Enon, system analyst.

Randy R. Patterson, 32, of Springfield, mechanic and Daniela Gutierrez Murillo, 28, of Springfield, machine operator.

William R. Titley, 53, of Fairborn, school admin and Regan N. Durbin, 47, of Fairborn, IT.

Property transfers:

Kathleen Phillips, trustee to Lindsey and John Horne, 2452 Thor Drive, Springfield; $250,000.

Athena and Brownie Enterprises LLC to Jessie Foster, 4824 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; $191,500.

Husted Enterprises to Savage D. and Jenny L. Armstrong, 4730 Chippendale Drive, Springfield; $199,000.

Timothy L. Whitacre to Angelo T. Delledonne, 4431 Randall Drive, Springfield; $190,000.

Philip A. and Elouise M. Pilcher to Elouise M. Pilcher, 5574 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Patricia J. E. and Carole J. De Oyarzabal to Carole J. De Oyarzabal, trustee, 1861 Funderburg Road, New Carlisle; $0.

SLF Company LLC to John K. and Patricia J. Deselem, 5311 Pleasant Chapel Road, Mechanicsburg; $276,000.

Ollie R. and Jeanette Roberts to Jeanette Roberts, 103 S. Champaign St., Catawba; $0.

David A. Willis to David A. Willis and Theresa C. Thinnes, 615 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $0.

Matthew T. Huxley to Bryce and Jessica White, 651 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $333,500.

Todd F. and Ruth C. Thornburg to Todd F. Thornburg, 227 Beech Drive, Springfield; $0.

Paul E. Andorfer Jr. to Lacey and Larry Shaw, 815 W. Eva Circle, Springfield; $395,000.

Jo and Paul E. Windon to Jo Windon, 5379 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $0.

Natalie K. Johnson to John and Nicole Ratliff, 2003 Cheviot Hills Drive, Springfield; $242,300.

Benjamin and Sydney Bayer to Grant Warren and Ann Ringler, 3139 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $415,000.

NVR Inc. to Adrianna A. and Brandon M. Buxrude, 227 London Ave., Springfield; $312,500.

NVR Inc. to Jean F. and Amanda Blanc, 230 London Ave., Springfield; $300,600.

Janco LLC to Anthony and Kathy Daniel, trustees, 2931 Caldwell St., Springfield; $164,000.

Betty Straub to Mary A. Decker, 1224 Pheasant Run, Springfield; $210,000.

Jerry L. and Dorothy L. Peters to Dorothy L. Peters, 3095 Brixton Drive W., Springfield; $0.

William Sykes to William G. and Julie D. Sykes, 3018 Bahia Drive, Springfield; $0.

Garath Thornbury II to Ernest D. and Lyndsey Crider, 3230 Glouster St., Springfield; $219,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Sandra A. and James P. Rudell, 1106 Sundown Road, Springfield; $139,900.

Matthew Snyder to APNJ Properties LLC, 2416-2422 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $305,000.

Azalene Taylor to Donna Taylor, 2946 Avery Circle, Springfield; $0.

Betty J. Ward to Heather D. Morgan, 1899 Delaware Ave., Springfield; $0.

Wali S. McLeod to Marvin and Debbie Flowers, 414 Hazelbrook Ave., Springfield; $170,000.

CBMM Properties LLC to Peak Property Investment Company LLC, 1028-1030 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $124,000.

Yudith S. Cervantes to S & C Investments LLC, 816 S. Isabella St., Springfield; $0.

Ronald T. May to Walter and Fatima V. Alas, 1118 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $19,500.

Jeannine Vanover to Joshua Vanover, 401-403 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.

Christopher Walker to Fernando S. Aguilar, 610, 612-614 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $5,000.

Shea Ann L. Herzog to Gloria A. R. James, 1260 Malden Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

Steven J. Lokai to Blue Tulips and Transportation, 102 Seever St., Springfield; $27,000.

Justin Boyd to Gladys M. Carrillo Aragon, 406 Meadow Wood Drive, Springfield; $254,000.

Kathleen and Steven Howard to Steven Howard, 1552 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lynnette K. Massie to Daniel Romney, 2103 Tanager Road, Springfield; $68,800.