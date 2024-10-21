24CV0793: Mark W. Enos v. Administrator,Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Vantage Aging, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0794: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Justin Biles, breach of contract.

24CV0795: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Merline Paul, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Caitlin E. Fisher, 28, of Springfield and David A. Russell, 29, of Springfield, welder.

Brody W. A. Dunlevy, 27, of Springfield, sub bus driver and Kyla M. Bowen, 22, of Springfield, medical assistant.

Amanda M. Meyers, 30, of Springfield, store manager and Taylor M. Underwood, 31, of Enon, quality technician.

Noah A. Clute, 25, of New Carlisle, machinist and Alisha J. Padilla, 24, of New Carlisle, STNA.

Property transfers:

Shaun and Abigail Williams to Jordan L. Smith Sr., 4471 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $300,000.

James A. and Roxanne J. Welch to James A. and Roxanne J. Welch, trustees, 360 Fairfield Pike, Enon; #0.

Ryan and Ashlee Christopher to Hope and Colyn Norton, 281 Green Vista Drive, Enon; $269,900.

Sarah P. Wiegel to Hana M. Woodson, 4040 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $0.

Debra L. Brandon to Lori Spaulding, 4278 Reno Road, Springfield; $239,900.

Park National Bank Trustee to Park National Bank Trustee, 4901 Brannan Drive W., Springfield; $0.

Ronald E. Anderson to Kari A. Stallter, 1514 Erika Drive, Springfield; $0.

Thomas W. and Martha M. Billing to Thomas W. Billing, 4514 Dowden St., Springfield; $0.

Jennifer N. and Jason M. Cook to Holly Kamper and William Crawford, 65 S. Main St., North Hampton; $288,000.

Jonathan R. and Lauren E. Mott to MJ and ML, 12400 Silvers Road, South Vienna; $0.

Stephen P. McKenzie to Lisa McKenzie, 2224 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; $0.

Arc Vibrant Ventures LLC to Chad and Melissa Royse, 525 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $263,000.

Tamara S. and Kenneth W. Rice III to Shania R. and Matthew D. Horner, 2671 Preston Drive, Springfield; $342,000.

Donald L. Dudrow Sr. to Donald L. Dudrow Jr., 1931 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $0.

Michael E. and Drusilla A. Henry to Michael E. Henry, 538 Aberfelda Drive, Springfield; $0.

Carrillo Group LLC to Juan D. Construction LLC, 5073 Kerns Road, Springfield; $55,000.

Wanda Pierson to Leslie R. and Terry R. Pierson, 230 Shadla Road, Springfield; $0.

Emmanuel G. and Terry L. Mancy to Bryan Peterson, 684 Oneida Drive, Springfield; $435,000.

David L. and Cheryl L. Vince to Kara Burkett, 2207 Selma Pike, Springfield; $288,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Tony Smith, 2816 Oletha Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Gary W. and Maria D. Pagan, 234 London Ave., Springfield; $318,000.

James Johnson to Jacob D. Howald, 732 Patrick Road, Springfield; $45,000.

Tina Beecham to Duplexe Duplessy, 109 Fourth Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

Melanie K. Toles to Ryan Green and Laurie Means, 1741 Villa Road, Springfield; $200,000.

Alan J. Lydy and Angela Shirey to Carol A. and Kenneth L. Woode Jr., 1929 Wedgewood Circle, Springfield; $260,000.

Larry J. and Elizabeth A. Dunson to Elizabeth A. Dunson, 1116 Torrence Drive, Springfield; $0.

Daniel I. Paugh, trustee to Daniel I. and Elizabeth G. Paugh, 1127 Vester Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lynn E. and Ivy R. Farish to Lynn E. Farish, 541 Argonne Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mariah Henry to Erika L. Lopez, 1226 Heard Ave., Springfield; $46,000.

Little Grange LLC to Mason J. Garrett, 1116 Heard Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Danny T. Mansfield to Gotoo LLC, 601-603 W. Main St., Springfield; $50,000.

Jerome M. Asebrook to Jerome M. and Colleen Asebrook, 634 Rubsam St., Springfield; $0.

Zebra Rentals LLC to Mr. Deeds LLC, 117-121 N. Western Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Wayne Roth to Ricardo and Trisha Cruz, 215 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $0.

Tamara and James W. Chapman Jr. to Kandra and Robert Flowers Jr., 1626 Shelby Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

Mary E. Rust to Nathan B. Sample, 1227 Northgate Road, Springfield; $160,000.

HNH Properties LLC to Kimberly Hopkins, 1522 Northgate Road, Springfield; $220,000.