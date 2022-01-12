Michelle Sherry to Monty and Karen Terrell, 11557 Wilts Lane, Medway; $110,000

Robert W. Bowen to Jeffery A. Bowen, 127 S. Main St., New Carlisle; no fee

Ricardo Fiscal to Lacey Jones and Ricardo Fiscal, 2607 Garland Ave., Springfield; no fee

Sharon L. and Michael D. Gulvas to Sharon L. Gulvas, 2669 Carousel Dr., Springfield; no fee

John K. and Judith A. Thompson to Chris Walker, 1505 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $2,000

John S. Oiler Jr., to Les Wagner LLC, Franklin St., Rear, Springfield; no fee

Pheleishia Salyers to Leslie Guadalupe Galdamez Matute, 640 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $17,500

Mildred E. Truss to Edward Cooper and Shana Truss, 522 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $1,000

Estep Builders LLC to The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 1416-1420 Fotler St., Springfield; $40,400

Janice K. and Robert J. Blanton to Jeffrey L. Wallace, 1531 Broadway St., Springfield; $98,000

Cynthia A. Garlough to Armando Bautista, 1545 Crestview Dr., Springfield; $134,000