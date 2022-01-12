Marriage licenses:
Alexa Whaley, 31, of Springfield, production assembly and Henry Guthrie, 47, of Springfield, team lead.
Property transfers:
Allen D. and Stephanie R. Partlow to Timothy Berelli and Jennifer Schneider, 11667 Knight Ct., New Carlisle; $495,000
Donna J. and Gary L. Scott to Julie M. Eblin, 6215 W. National Road, Springfield; $110,000
Michelle Sherry to Monty and Karen Terrell, 11557 Wilts Lane, Medway; $110,000
Robert W. Bowen to Jeffery A. Bowen, 127 S. Main St., New Carlisle; no fee
Ricardo Fiscal to Lacey Jones and Ricardo Fiscal, 2607 Garland Ave., Springfield; no fee
Sharon L. and Michael D. Gulvas to Sharon L. Gulvas, 2669 Carousel Dr., Springfield; no fee
John K. and Judith A. Thompson to Chris Walker, 1505 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $2,000
John S. Oiler Jr., to Les Wagner LLC, Franklin St., Rear, Springfield; no fee
Pheleishia Salyers to Leslie Guadalupe Galdamez Matute, 640 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $17,500
Mildred E. Truss to Edward Cooper and Shana Truss, 522 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $1,000
Estep Builders LLC to The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 1416-1420 Fotler St., Springfield; $40,400
Janice K. and Robert J. Blanton to Jeffrey L. Wallace, 1531 Broadway St., Springfield; $98,000
Cynthia A. Garlough to Armando Bautista, 1545 Crestview Dr., Springfield; $134,000