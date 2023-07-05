Current cases:

23CV0452: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Jerry Weakley, breach of contract.

23CV0453: Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership v. Treasurer of Clark County, Anthony S. Williamson Dales, Theresa Williamson Dales, foreclosure.

23CV0454: OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Aaron J. Gordon, Kaylee Oty, breach of contract.

23CV0455: U.S Bank Equipment Finance, U.S Bank National Association v. Beach Manufacturing Co., Theodore W. Beach, replevin.

23CV0456: Onemain Financial Group, LLC as Servicer for ‘’ASF’' Wilmington Trust, N.A., As Issuer Loan Trustee For OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2019-2 v. Amy J. Richards, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Shari L. Hedrick, 30, of Springfield, accountant and Nathan T. Hale, 34, of Springfield, CPA.

Adi P. Juarez, 39, of Springfield, STAM and Ever E. Diaz Velazquez, 30, of Springfield, roofer.

Caisa N. Webb, 20, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Brian J. Keller, Jr., 21, of Xenia, military.

Thomas C. Waller, 59, of Enon, auto worker and Dawn M. Ingram, 59, of Enon, shift supervisor.

Lydia K. Skabla, 32, of Springfield, analyst and Jesse A. Buck, 38, of Springfield, U.S. Army.

James E. Neidhart, 63, of Springfield, engineering consultant and Nelphia B. Villegas, 66, of Springfield, nurse.

Property transfers:

James H. and Joy Anderkin to James H. Anderkin, 2932 Alameda Drive, Springfield; none.

Jeffrey A. Hoffman to Jeffrey A. and Michelle P. Hoffman, 1424 Attleboro Ave., Springfield; none.

Zeus Investments Inc. to David L. Bayne, 1342 Jefferson St., Springfield; $12,500.

Urban Light Ministries Inc. to Conscious Connect Community, 513-515 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $70,000.