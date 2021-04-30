X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

By Riley Newton

Current cases:

21CV0120: Shirley Frank v. EW SNF LLC, John Logue administrator, bureau of workers compensation appeal.

21CV0121: U.S. Bank National Association v. Shawna Russell, breach of contract.

Property transfers:

Phyllis K. Williams to TMAC Properties LLC, 1411 Beverly Ave., Springfield; $58,000

Michael D. and Betty L. Stuckey to Jose Yonis Diaz Argueta, 1085 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield; $18,000

Mattie H. McCain to Pamela MacKay, 1360 Darwin Ave., Springfield; $70,000

Marie Gano and Ray Roberts to Ray Roberts, 463 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield; no fee

Danny and Catherine E. Shatto to Jason Layne, Magnolia Bl., Springfield; no fee

David Sanford to Cody A. Meade, 1835 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; $4,000

Douglas E. Nave to Kristopher M. Swank, 1416 Barclay St., Springfield; $83,500

