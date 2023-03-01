Marriage licenses:
Kris Tomlin, 45, of Springfield, self employed and Emmanuela Adonis, 34, of Springfield, office manager.
Mariah Cornett, 24, of New Carlisle, retail and Madeline Whitmore, 23, of Springfield, student.
Property transfers:
Melissa K. Pinkerman to Rachel M. and Victor R. Lawwill, 68 First St., North Hampton; $219,000.
Linda G. to Lloyd Caudill Jr., 60 Woodlawn Ave., North Hampton; $135,000.
Rickey A. Miesse to Kent M. and Tonya M. Miesse, 1428 W. Possum Road, Springfield; none.
Frank Miesse, trustee to Rickey A. Miesse, trustee, 2501 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; none.
Rickey A. Miesse to Kent M. and Tonya M. Miesse, 2525 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; none.
Rickey A. Miesse to Kent M. and Tonya M. Miesse, 2537 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; none.
Staci L. Williams to Tschida Investments LLC, 2160 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $76,000.
Timothy J. and Molly Malone to Timothy J. Malone, 33864 W. National Road, Springfield; none.
Donald A. and Dorothy S. Berry to Donald A. Berry, 3819 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; none.
Joe E. and Barbara E. Howard to Brenda and Lawrence Barger, 634 Victory Road, Springfield; $230,000.
Barbara G. Hart to Bermar Ventures LLC, 1155 N. Bird Road, Springfield; $160,000.
Jourdan Sanders to Erin and Michael Macsay, 3101 East Leffel Lane, Springfield; $270,000.
Fred L. and Teresa M. Pitstick to Robert M. and Debra J. Neidigh, 1908 Crabill Road, Springfield; $139,900.