Mariah Cornett, 24, of New Carlisle, retail and Madeline Whitmore, 23, of Springfield, student.

Property transfers:

Melissa K. Pinkerman to Rachel M. and Victor R. Lawwill, 68 First St., North Hampton; $219,000.

Linda G. to Lloyd Caudill Jr., 60 Woodlawn Ave., North Hampton; $135,000.

Rickey A. Miesse to Kent M. and Tonya M. Miesse, 1428 W. Possum Road, Springfield; none.

Frank Miesse, trustee to Rickey A. Miesse, trustee, 2501 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; none.

Rickey A. Miesse to Kent M. and Tonya M. Miesse, 2525 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; none.

Rickey A. Miesse to Kent M. and Tonya M. Miesse, 2537 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; none.

Staci L. Williams to Tschida Investments LLC, 2160 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $76,000.

Timothy J. and Molly Malone to Timothy J. Malone, 33864 W. National Road, Springfield; none.

Donald A. and Dorothy S. Berry to Donald A. Berry, 3819 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; none.

Joe E. and Barbara E. Howard to Brenda and Lawrence Barger, 634 Victory Road, Springfield; $230,000.

Barbara G. Hart to Bermar Ventures LLC, 1155 N. Bird Road, Springfield; $160,000.

Jourdan Sanders to Erin and Michael Macsay, 3101 East Leffel Lane, Springfield; $270,000.

Fred L. and Teresa M. Pitstick to Robert M. and Debra J. Neidigh, 1908 Crabill Road, Springfield; $139,900.