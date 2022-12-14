BreakingNews
Boys basketball: McCullough steps down at Springfield to put 'family first'
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0570: Brodrick Smith, Janet Smith v. Lightning Rod Mutual Insurance Company, Agnes Rivera, Ricardo Rivera, personal injury.

22CV0571: Joyce Wilson, Taliek Dennis v. Mary Herge, Erin Reynolds, Amanda Rosales, wrongful death.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Marvin M. and Joyce J. Curry to Dorothy Montalto and Robert E. Ries, 2621 Sugar Tree Trail, New Carlisle; $335,000.

Polly A. Perking to Perkins Capital LLC, 9821 Jones Road, South Vienna; none.

Diana S. Cartmell to Jason A. Clements, 6356 Pleasant Chapel Road, Mechanicsburg; $280,000.

Loretta L. Zoeller to Jessica M. Frost, 6331 Clymer Road, Mechanicsburg; $227,000.

Peggy Jo Ballard to Natasha Muncaster, 34 S. Persimmon St., Catawba; $191,900.

Algon W. and Charlotte A. Conley to Algon W. and Charlotte A. Conley, trustees, 1265 Driscoll Ave., Springfield; none.

The Ridgewood Group LLC to Ricci Karely Chirinos Cardenas, 2122 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $117,000.

Roger Alan and Maurine Anne Deards, 2833 Locust Drive, Springfield; none.

Drew Allen and Sharon Pruzaniec to Sharon Pruzaniec, 247 Hedge Drive, Springfield; none.

Warren Lee Smith to William K. and Kelly P. Crump, 170 Oak St., Springfield; $253,500.

Charles S. and Nona L. Cooper to Laaci Ann and Cole Landon Miller, 1251 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield; $180,000.

Beatrice Malone to Curtis J. and Beatrice Malone Williams, 3527 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; none.

