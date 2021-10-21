springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
46 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0297: Margie Everhart, Terry Everhart v. City of Springfield c/o Law Director’s Office Jill Allen, Esq. Law Director of City of Springfield, Clark County Board of Commons c/o Jennifer Hutchinson county Administrator Clark County Board of County Commissioners, Clark County Ohio c/o Jennifer Hutchinson County Administrator Clark County Board of County Commissioners, John Does 1 Thru 4 Employees and/or Contractors of Defendants: City of Springfield Clark County Board of Commons.; and National Trail Parks and Recreation District, National Trail Park and Recreation District c/o Sabrina Tackett Chair of National Trail Park and Recreation District, personal injury.

21CV0298: Byers Car Rentals LLC., GEO Byers Sons Holding Inc. v. William Ham, Alicia Taylor, complaint for damages.

21CV0299: IH Credit Union v. Michael Current, Stacy Current, action for money.

21CV0300: Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. v. Erin Divens, action for money.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jennifer Arevalos, 22, of New Carlisle, factory worker and Alejandro Rodriguez Arevalos, 23, of New Carlisle, N/A.

Jamie Carter, 23, of Springfield, unemployed and Marybeth VanHoose, 20, of Springfield, unemployed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Hazmat crews called to Springfield crash scene, 3 transported to...
3
Clark, Champaign law enforcement agencies participate in National Drug...
4
Some Clark County offices to close early Friday due to maintenance
5
Bus driver shortage delays school for most Springfield students
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top