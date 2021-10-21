21CV0297: Margie Everhart, Terry Everhart v. City of Springfield c/o Law Director’s Office Jill Allen, Esq. Law Director of City of Springfield, Clark County Board of Commons c/o Jennifer Hutchinson county Administrator Clark County Board of County Commissioners, Clark County Ohio c/o Jennifer Hutchinson County Administrator Clark County Board of County Commissioners, John Does 1 Thru 4 Employees and/or Contractors of Defendants: City of Springfield Clark County Board of Commons.; and National Trail Parks and Recreation District, National Trail Park and Recreation District c/o Sabrina Tackett Chair of National Trail Park and Recreation District, personal injury.

21CV0298: Byers Car Rentals LLC., GEO Byers Sons Holding Inc. v. William Ham, Alicia Taylor, complaint for damages.