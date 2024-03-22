24CV0140: James M. Brown, Rosemary Jenkins v. American Family Insurance, Bobbie Sue Ewers, personal injury.

24CV0141: Onemain Financial Group LLC as servicer for ASF Wilmington Trust, N.A., As Issuer Loan Trustee for Onemain Financial Issuance Trust 2019-2 v. David A. Messer, action for money.

24CV0142: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Wilmington Trust Company, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-19 v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Colleen Teresa Riley if any, Colleen Teresa Riley, foreclosure.

24CV0143: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee Of CSMC 2018-RPL3 Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Emily Cuplin, Derek McCoy, Personal Representative Of The Estate Of David McCoy aka David McCoy III, Derek McCoy, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse Of David R. McCoy, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse Of Derek McCoy, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse Of Emily Culpin, If Any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

24CV0144: Farren N. Goins v. City of Springfield Legal Department, Gregory Ivy, personal injury.

24CV0145: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Angela Schalm, action for money.

24CV0146: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Dorothy Miller, action for money.

24CV0147: MIDFIRST BANK v. Clark County Treasurer, Lendmark Financial Services LLC, LVNV Funding LLC, Kimberly Napier, The United States of America, The United States of America, Acting by and Through its Agency, The Department of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse of James W. Warner, Jr., if Any, Name Unknown, James W. Warner, JR, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Sabrina E. Smith, 30, of Springfield, cleaner and Jason A. Hileman, 39, of Springfield, home improvement.

Joshua L. Hall, 32, of Springfield, team lead and Katelynn M. Callejo, 34, of Springfield, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Amy C. Zimmers to Wesley Handwerker and Peyton Chrisner, 320 Hickory Road, Springfield; $165,000.

Tuttle Place LLC to Wright Patt Credit Union Inc., 125 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield; $195,000.

NVR Inc. to Marc H. and Marc Regilus, 196 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $281,000.

Sarah J. Lozier to Kevin M. and Marilyn L. Kreider, 720 Edenwood Drive, Springfield; $350,000.

Jack L. Couts to Kelli Felix, 3153 Nantucket St., Springfield; $140,000.

Daniel D. Dingledine St. to Marie G. J. Louis, 2357 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $122,000.

Devon Hendricks to Cynthia and Felicity Kemp, 1120 W. High St., Springfield; $0.

Joyce R. and Noka D. Warfield to Noka D. Warfield, 915, 931 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Edwin Alvardo and Jorge Alberto, 558-560 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $24,000.