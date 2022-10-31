Current cases:
22CV0506: Tamara Scott, Tamara Scott-Wilson v. 7-Eleven, Inc., Administrator Stephanie McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Evyn Steinberger, 36, of Springfield, assistant banking manager and Zakree Buccitelli, 35, of Springfield, counselor LPC.
Warren Goodenow III, 80, of Delaware, Ohio, coach and Willie Burks, 75, of Springfield, restaurant owner.
Property transfers:
Todd Fennell and Darrin D. Spitzer to Lone Dock LLC, 1530 Progress Drive, Springfield; $2.4 million.
James Daryl and Bonnie Lou Voisard to Ronald L. and Sandra E. Yates, 2966 Alameda Drive, Springfield; $250,000.
Karen F. Zeigler to Veronica Vanbourgondien, 3007 Malibu St., Springfield; $140,000.
Regina Stewart to Virgie V. Campbell, 102 E. Home Road, Springfield; $185,000.
Alice Louise Collins to Crenshaw Investments LLC, 933 Robinson Dr., Springfield; $62,500.
Park Hills Sentre Ltd. to Alejandro Martine Valdez, 1435 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $33,000.
James L. Holtz Jr. to Damon Edward and Anna Williams, 1942 Scarboro St., Springfield; $114,000.
Daniel E. and Cassie A. Berner to Tony M. Pencil, 215 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $28,000.
Daniel E. and Cassie A. Berner to Tony M. Pencil, 217 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $28,000.
John Anthony Smith to John Anthony and Kimberly Smith, 1243 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; none.
John Anthony Smith to John Anthony and Kimberly Smith, 1244 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.
Michelle Page to Colt Page, 1115 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $5,500.