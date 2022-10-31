Warren Goodenow III, 80, of Delaware, Ohio, coach and Willie Burks, 75, of Springfield, restaurant owner.

Property transfers:

Todd Fennell and Darrin D. Spitzer to Lone Dock LLC, 1530 Progress Drive, Springfield; $2.4 million.

James Daryl and Bonnie Lou Voisard to Ronald L. and Sandra E. Yates, 2966 Alameda Drive, Springfield; $250,000.

Karen F. Zeigler to Veronica Vanbourgondien, 3007 Malibu St., Springfield; $140,000.

Regina Stewart to Virgie V. Campbell, 102 E. Home Road, Springfield; $185,000.

Alice Louise Collins to Crenshaw Investments LLC, 933 Robinson Dr., Springfield; $62,500.

Park Hills Sentre Ltd. to Alejandro Martine Valdez, 1435 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $33,000.

James L. Holtz Jr. to Damon Edward and Anna Williams, 1942 Scarboro St., Springfield; $114,000.

Daniel E. and Cassie A. Berner to Tony M. Pencil, 215 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $28,000.

Daniel E. and Cassie A. Berner to Tony M. Pencil, 217 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $28,000.

John Anthony Smith to John Anthony and Kimberly Smith, 1243 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; none.

John Anthony Smith to John Anthony and Kimberly Smith, 1244 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.

Michelle Page to Colt Page, 1115 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $5,500.