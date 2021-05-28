Ashly Avery, 27, of Springfield, nanny and Patrick Snarr, 25, of Springfield, student.

Justin Webster, 22, of Springfield, ABA therapist and Katelynn Allwood, 22, of Wheelersburg, student.

Property transfers:

Jeffrey L. and Penny S. McClure to Billy Agee, 4626 Laredo St., Springfield; $175,900

Michael F. and Mindy J. Baumgardner to Sue A. Beckett, 4444 Ridgewood Road East, Springfield; $101,000

Leffel One LLC to Richard Lahman and Kimberly Powell, 1400 Willow Chase Dr., Springfield; $150,000

Shirley J. Smith and Haley L. Watkins and Michael G. Noonan Jr., 1033 Westmont Cir., Springfield; $160,000

Northridge Lanes Inc., to SGB Enterprises LLC, 1333 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $560,000

Jonathan Barteldt Trustee to Weyes Guys Properties LLC, 1018 Cheyenne Dr., Springfield; $260,000

Richard J. and Sheryl L. Ritter to Andrew G. and Regan M. Rudd, 5305 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $325,000

Sara R. GIll to Jody A. Gill, 3643 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $80,000

Sheepdog Properties Inc., to Jodie L. and Robert D. Spires Jr., 10935 George Allen Dr., South Vienna; $32,500

Omer W. Schrader to Sue Allen Webb and Jeffrey Lynn Schrader, 1911 Perkins Dr., Springfield; no fee

Bill E. Miller III to Tracey and Corey Piper, 3090 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $150,000

Lori M. Willson to Codi N. Kirker, 3435 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $196,000

Codi N. Kirker to CNK, 3435 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; no fee

Daniel A. Stephens to Daniel A. and Julie K. Stephens, 2180 Green Knoll Dr., Springfield; no fee

Aug Property Investments LLC to James A. Hall III, 624 Oneida Dr., Springfield; $279,900

Edward Lorents to RMT Properties LLC, 2720 S. York St., Springfield; $7,500

Ronald Flannery Trustee to Christina A. Collins Trustee, 2971 Sun Valley Dr., Springfield; no fee