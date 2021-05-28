springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News

Marriage licenses:

Vit Da, 31, of Springfield, business and Leslie Collinsworth, 29, of Springfield, retail.

Olivia Wilburn, 22, of Tremont City, college/work-study and Darien Noel, 23, of Monroe, NC, garage door install.

Joshua Teegarden, 30, of Springfield, assembly and Jessica Gould, 33, of Springfield, assembly.

Rikki Grimes, 37, of Springfield, assembly production and Justin Armstrong, 36, of Springfield, supervisor.

Ashly Avery, 27, of Springfield, nanny and Patrick Snarr, 25, of Springfield, student.

Justin Webster, 22, of Springfield, ABA therapist and Katelynn Allwood, 22, of Wheelersburg, student.

Property transfers:

Jeffrey L. and Penny S. McClure to Billy Agee, 4626 Laredo St., Springfield; $175,900

Michael F. and Mindy J. Baumgardner to Sue A. Beckett, 4444 Ridgewood Road East, Springfield; $101,000

Leffel One LLC to Richard Lahman and Kimberly Powell, 1400 Willow Chase Dr., Springfield; $150,000

Shirley J. Smith and Haley L. Watkins and Michael G. Noonan Jr., 1033 Westmont Cir., Springfield; $160,000

Northridge Lanes Inc., to SGB Enterprises LLC, 1333 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $560,000

Jonathan Barteldt Trustee to Weyes Guys Properties LLC, 1018 Cheyenne Dr., Springfield; $260,000

Richard J. and Sheryl L. Ritter to Andrew G. and Regan M. Rudd, 5305 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $325,000

Sara R. GIll to Jody A. Gill, 3643 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $80,000

Sheepdog Properties Inc., to Jodie L. and Robert D. Spires Jr., 10935 George Allen Dr., South Vienna; $32,500

Omer W. Schrader to Sue Allen Webb and Jeffrey Lynn Schrader, 1911 Perkins Dr., Springfield; no fee

Bill E. Miller III to Tracey and Corey Piper, 3090 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $150,000

Lori M. Willson to Codi N. Kirker, 3435 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $196,000

Codi N. Kirker to CNK, 3435 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; no fee

Daniel A. Stephens to Daniel A. and Julie K. Stephens, 2180 Green Knoll Dr., Springfield; no fee

Aug Property Investments LLC to James A. Hall III, 624 Oneida Dr., Springfield; $279,900

Edward Lorents to RMT Properties LLC, 2720 S. York St., Springfield; $7,500

Ronald Flannery Trustee to Christina A. Collins Trustee, 2971 Sun Valley Dr., Springfield; no fee

