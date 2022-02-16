Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Eliseo Soto Trejo, 31, of Springfield, self employed and Yudith Cervantes, 25, of Springfield, N/A.

John Inman, 43, of Springfield, mechanic and Aukeisha Rogan, 33, of Urbana, making blackest.

Current cases:

22CV0059: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity by solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1 c/o Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC vs. Johnnie Reynolds Jr., John Reynolds Jr., Donna F. Reynolds, Donna Reynolds, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Johnnie Reynolds Jr., aka John Reynolds Jr., John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Donna F. Reynolds aka Donna Reynolds, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Thomas and Teresa Aldridge to Teresa Aldridge, 510 Hamilton Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Lee L. Schwartz to Mary Thomas, 307 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; no fee

Anita Diane and Ronald R. Chapman to Ronald R. Chapman, 4095 Penny Pike, Springfield; no fee

Ronald R. Chapman to Alfonza L. Johnson, 4095 Penny Pike, Springfield; no fee

Riley L. Elizabeth and Douglas A. Skrlac to Elizabeth L. and Douglas A. Skrlac, 1011 White Oak Dr., Springfield; no fee

Christopher T. Phillips to Lashra Rylander, 2842 Evergreen Dr., Springfield; $183, 400

One Life Property Solutions LLC to Chad and Amanda Roll, 317 Third St., Tremont City; $125,000

