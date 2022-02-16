Current cases:

22CV0059: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity by solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1 c/o Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC vs. Johnnie Reynolds Jr., John Reynolds Jr., Donna F. Reynolds, Donna Reynolds, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Johnnie Reynolds Jr., aka John Reynolds Jr., John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Donna F. Reynolds aka Donna Reynolds, foreclosure.