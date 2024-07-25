BreakingNews
I-70 East slowed in Clark County; injuries reported after crash, potential pursuit

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Tiffany L. Bustos, 36, of Yellow Springs, RN and Anthony K. Williams, 29, of Yellow Springs, welder.

Property transfers:

Midfirst Bank to Patrick Martin, 11270 Old-Columbus Road, South Vienna; $148,500.

Arc Vibrant Ventures LLC to Chad and Melissa Royse, 525 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $263,000.

Eric L. Fleming to Amy and Todd Graves, 2671 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $192,500.

John C. and Brenda D. Dean to John and Brenda Dean, 1205 Skinner Lane, Springfield; $0.

Luis Porto and Johnathan Schienke to Luis Porto, 600 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $98,900.

Margaret K. Woolfork to Emily R. and Matthew Mowery, 190 Oakridge Drive, Springfield; $130,000.

Lindsey N. Montgomery, trustee to Lindsey N. Montgomery, 5163 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield; $0.

Thomas E. and Barbara B. Kaiser to Theresa and Brian K. McFarland, 4350 Redmond Road, Springfield; $301,000.

Jannifer R. Fraley to Jannifer R. and Raymond E. Walker, 336 Elbron Road, Springfield; $0.

Charles A. and Laura L. Prince to Charles A. and Laura L. Prince, trustees, 998 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $0.

Sterling H. and Amanda L. Bailey to Amanda L. Bailey, 3336 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

Janice E. Venters to Aaron A. Venters, 2245 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $0.

Larry R. and Marcia L. Miller to Marcia L. Miller, 2073 Stowe Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kenneth P. and Sharon R. Sweeney to Sharon R. Sweeney, 3060 Mingo Lane, Springfield; $0.

Clifton Ohio Cemetery Board to Little Grange LLC, 3085 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $100,000.

Community Improvement Corporation to Forty Partners LLC, 355 Veronia Drive, Springfield; $141,400.

Community Improvement Corporation to Forty Partners LLC, 4191 Carex Ave., Springfield; $141,400.

NVR Inc. to Adrianna A. and Brandon M. Buxrude, 227 London Ave., Springfield; $312,500.

NVR Inc. to Carline Jules and Brice Bandeis, 185 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $280,000.

Staci L. Gall to Mattylyn Blevins and Brad A. Maiolo, 3315 Tackett St., Springfield; $164,000.

Wade A. Reynolds to W A R, 3304 Eastham St., Springfield; $0.

Lisa L. Jordan to Megan and Justin Corcoran, 2743 Conestoga St., Springfield; $275,000.

Robert J. and Raquel L. Taylor to Pamela and Christopher Henry, 2705 Seymour Lane, Springfield; $210,000.

Craig S. and Karen S. Wireman to Iris Stoltz, 3548 Kingsgate Court, Springfield; $395,000.

Don D. Glendenin Jr. to James H. and Doris K. Frederick, 1934 Wedgewood Circle, Springfield; $245,000.

Katherine Rutherford to Karen M. Rutherford, 1033 Bradford Drive, Springfield; $0.

Eileen E. Skidmore to Benjamin Dutton, 3067 Brixton Drive W., Springfield; $0.

T L M LTD to 1200 Vestor LLC, 1200 Vestor Ave., Springfield; $950,000.

Olive G. Faber to David B. Smith Jr., 2910 Nauset St., Springfield; $241,000.

Judith L. Nevius to Reed E. and Gail C. Welsh, 2504 Red Coach St., Springfield; $114,000.

Premier Property Rentals LLC to Tierra Mia Investments LLC, 1016 Heard Ave., Springfield; $340,000.

Jeffrey L. Elston to FAA Investments LLC, 1865 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $49,900.

James A. Hannon to James A. Hannon, 1806 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Henry L. and Miriam J. Harshaw to Miriam J. Harshaw, 609 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $0.

CBMM Properties LLC to Peak Property Investment Company LLC, 1028-1030 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $124,000.

Carrie Yenger to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 1452 W. Clark St., Springfield; $62,000.

Jimmie and Donna Odom to Patrick J. P. and Audestine Louis, 714 W. Jefferson St., Springfield; $82,500.

Radiant Investment Group LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 904 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $45,000.

Cherish Steiger to Vladimir Belizaire, 910-910.5 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $15,000.

Dorline Lucien to Juan C. Campos, 433 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $15,000.

Arthur Morgan Institute For Community to Garner M. Bledsoe, 718-720 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $10,000.

Jorge A. G. Ortega to Anyder O. Perez and Maria Magdalena, 513 Fair St., Springfield; $25,500.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Kore 4 Konnection LLC, 608 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Max DeLong to Erick G. G> and Edwin Regalado, 1311 Albemarle Road, Springfield; $14,000.

Echelon Partners LP to Future Sights LLC, 1420-1422 Broadway St., Springfield; $55,000.

