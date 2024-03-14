24CV0064: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Shaniarra L. Anthony, action for money.

24CV0065: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Charles E. Lang, action for money.

24CV0066: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Kenneth E. Gray, action for money.

24CV0067: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Jesse A. Cook, action for money.

24CV0068: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Takaylie S. Kimbler, action for money.

24CV0069: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Neithan Taylor, action for money.

24CV0070: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Chevy T. Willis, action for money.

24CV0071: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Chelsey N. Lynch, action for money.

24CV0072: LVNV Funding, LLC v. Cory A. Grooms, action for money.

24CV0073: The Richwood Banking Company, successor by merger to Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield v. Clark County Treasurer, Kevan Longano, Kevan L. Longano, Megan Longano, Megan N. Longano, Minister Bank, foreclosure.

24CV0074: MLCR Properties LLC v. David A. Castle, JR, Tiffany M. Castle, Clark County Treasurer, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, The Huntington National Bank successor by merger to the Huntington Mortgage Company, foreclosure.

24CV0075: Frances M. Stewart v. Estell Hall, Estell L. Hall, Asbury Johnson, Pamela Littlejohn Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse of Asbury Johnson, Unknown Spouse of Estell L. Hall, Unknown Tenants and All Other Occupants, quiet title.

Marriage licenses:

Shannon L. Haynes, 56, of Springfield, unemployed and William M. Parker, Jr., 44, of Springfield, self employed.

Kayla M. Meyer, 29, of Springfield, esthetician and Jeremy D. Lee, 30, of Springfield, barber.

William A. Sharpe, 53, of South Charleston, press operator and Claressa L. Davis, 50, of South Charleston, unemployed.

Property transfers:

Mary M. and Richard W. Lykins to Garlind Properties LTD, 225-227 Saint George Place, Springfield; $85,000.

Rodney E. and Cynthia Batie to 480 Properties LLC, 1835 E. High St., Springfield; $450,000.

Gyasi Jones to Future Sights LLC, 1719 Mound St., Springfield; $45,000.

Virginia A. Henslee to Justin Wollum, 422 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

James and Wilma J. Mabra to Watoga Holdings Inc., 938 Rice St., Springfield; $46,500.

Mary C. Hays to Clayton E. Marsh, 1204 Gable St., Springfield; $105,000.

Robert E. and Peggy Y. McClanahan to Robert E. McClanahan, 1777 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

New Leaf Partners LLC to Mt. Olympus LLC, 954-954.5 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

Jeff Hayes to Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC, 1371 Warder St., Springfield; $60,000.

Paula St. John to Kevin St. John, 1611 Prospect St., Springfield; $0.

Paula St. John to Teresa St. John, 1614 Morgan St., Springfield; $0.

Hobert E. and Nancy M. Guisinger to Jess Pitts, 1580-1582 Highland Ave., Springfield; $128,000.