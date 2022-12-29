Current cases:
22CV0597: Donald Pyles v. City of Springfield, Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0598: As Trustee on behalf of the holders of the Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-1 Asset Backed Certificate Series 2005-1, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Heirs Legatees Devisees Executors Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses of Di Ann L Stephson aka Di-Ann Stephson, Unknown Spouse of Di Ann L Stephson aka Di-Ann Stephson, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
David Cornett, 47, of Panama City Beach, FL, HR manager and Corina Bullock, 51, of Waterloo, Ontario Canada, teacher.
Property transfers:
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Benjamin Salyers, 1767 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.
Melanie Whitmore to Joel Jose Romero and Lorena Hernandez, 1241-1243 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $135,000.
Dillard 15 and Company LLC to Kash and Ruth Laywell, 1029 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield; $90,000.
Bradley R. and Christina M. Bashore to William Kent and Cheryl L. Rehm, 1739 Winding Trail, Springfield; $230,000.
William M. Bushu, trustee to Jancilia A. Cox, trustee, 211 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $102,000.
Susan Y. Richardson to Heather R. Scott, 1624 Wittenberg Blvd., Springfield; $75,000.
Dorothy J. Henry to Carla Peterson, 1818 Southern Parkway, Springfield; none.
Jose R. Cabrera to Kyle Yeiter Dixon, 199 W. Singer St., Springfield; $140,000.