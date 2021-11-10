John Murnahan, 60, of Springfield, janitor and Shela St. John, 50, of Springfield, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Cheryl and Roy Dalhamer Jr., to Sara and Casey Leslie, 1710 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $60,000

Johnathan R. Blackburn to Stephanie Dahlinghaus, 766 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $139,900

Rosalie A. Wade to Harold E. Wade Jr., 1212 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Debra G. and James D. Ward to Shri Kuber Devta LLC, 2432 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $260,000

Lonnie and Deborah Hicks to Shelby Groves, 133 Slayton St., New Carlisle; $136,000

Danny R. and Linda S. Stamper to Linda S. Stamper, 151 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Thomas J. and Diane R. Meyer to Ace Farms LLC, Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Daniel D. Hafle and Derrick Marano, 2394 Upper Valley Park, Springfield; $139,900

Stephen R. and Barbara J. Gordin to Barbara J. Gordin, 3232 Delrey Road, Springfield; no fee

Peggy D. and James C. Hupp to Peggy D. Hupp, 4438 Ramsey Lane, Springfield; no fee

Vikki V. and David A. Bauer to David A. Bauer, 8841 Selma Pike, South Charleston; no fee

Julia R. Cusimano to Stephanie and Dustin Harris, 115 Willow St., South Charleston; $70,000