springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
39 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0323: Art Paradise Inc. v. Mary Trenner, quiet title.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Timothy Cline Jr., 22, of Springfield, N/A and Rickelle Brooks, 18, of Springfield, Cook.

John Murnahan, 60, of Springfield, janitor and Shela St. John, 50, of Springfield, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Cheryl and Roy Dalhamer Jr., to Sara and Casey Leslie, 1710 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $60,000

Johnathan R. Blackburn to Stephanie Dahlinghaus, 766 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $139,900

Rosalie A. Wade to Harold E. Wade Jr., 1212 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Debra G. and James D. Ward to Shri Kuber Devta LLC, 2432 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $260,000

Lonnie and Deborah Hicks to Shelby Groves, 133 Slayton St., New Carlisle; $136,000

Danny R. and Linda S. Stamper to Linda S. Stamper, 151 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Thomas J. and Diane R. Meyer to Ace Farms LLC, Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Daniel D. Hafle and Derrick Marano, 2394 Upper Valley Park, Springfield; $139,900

Stephen R. and Barbara J. Gordin to Barbara J. Gordin, 3232 Delrey Road, Springfield; no fee

Peggy D. and James C. Hupp to Peggy D. Hupp, 4438 Ramsey Lane, Springfield; no fee

Vikki V. and David A. Bauer to David A. Bauer, 8841 Selma Pike, South Charleston; no fee

Julia R. Cusimano to Stephanie and Dustin Harris, 115 Willow St., South Charleston; $70,000

In Other News
1
Tecumseh schools investigating incident involving teacher, student
2
Flooding problems to be addressed with $1M in stimulus funding
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
COTTREL: Picking up election signs a civic duty
5
Clark State Foundation looking for community partners for mentor...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top