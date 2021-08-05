Marriage licenses:
Gabbriel Nicole Mulkey, 26, of Springfield, dietary aide and Grady Webster Blessing, 36, of Springfield, sales manager.
Michael Eugene Townsend, 22, of Springfield, forklift driver and Katie Jo Adkins, 25, of Springfield, cashier.
Ryleigh Elizabeth Jackson, 23, of South Vienna, medical assistant and Timothy Scott Trathowen, 27, of South Vienna, paraprofessional.
Douglas Allen Hoagland, 43, of Springfield, sales and Wendy Jo Dobson, 41, of Springfield, sales.
Property transfers:
Johnny and Sharon McGuire to Scott E. and Ann L. McCoy, 5995 Dolly Varden Road, South Charleston; $129,800
Russell A. and Rose L. White to Steven J. and Jennifer Williams, 123 W. Jamestown St., South Charleston; $150,000
Christine D. Stupp and Brad M. Taylor to Christine D. Taylor, 255 W. Mound St., South Charleston; no fee
Nancy J. and Richard E. Woods to Andrew and Ashley Woods, 212 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $150,000
Charles Raymond Alexander III to Edwin A. Kamara and Lindsay D. Harrington; 219 Old Springfield Road; $290,000
Daniel J. and Melissa Daulton to Teresa L. Timmerman, 3794 Raymond Dr., Enon; $149,500
Andrea N. and Philip V. Berrien to Sandra A. Markiewicz and Daniel P. Chase Jr., 1685 Ridgeway Dr., Springfield; $166,000
Benjamin J. and Georgia M. Krakora to Steven Edward Smith Sr., 2560 Lindair Dr., Springfield; $265,000