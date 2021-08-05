springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 39 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Gabbriel Nicole Mulkey, 26, of Springfield, dietary aide and Grady Webster Blessing, 36, of Springfield, sales manager.

Michael Eugene Townsend, 22, of Springfield, forklift driver and Katie Jo Adkins, 25, of Springfield, cashier.

Ryleigh Elizabeth Jackson, 23, of South Vienna, medical assistant and Timothy Scott Trathowen, 27, of South Vienna, paraprofessional.

Douglas Allen Hoagland, 43, of Springfield, sales and Wendy Jo Dobson, 41, of Springfield, sales.

Property transfers:

Johnny and Sharon McGuire to Scott E. and Ann L. McCoy, 5995 Dolly Varden Road, South Charleston; $129,800

Russell A. and Rose L. White to Steven J. and Jennifer Williams, 123 W. Jamestown St., South Charleston; $150,000

Christine D. Stupp and Brad M. Taylor to Christine D. Taylor, 255 W. Mound St., South Charleston; no fee

Nancy J. and Richard E. Woods to Andrew and Ashley Woods, 212 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $150,000

Charles Raymond Alexander III to Edwin A. Kamara and Lindsay D. Harrington; 219 Old Springfield Road; $290,000

Daniel J. and Melissa Daulton to Teresa L. Timmerman, 3794 Raymond Dr., Enon; $149,500

Andrea N. and Philip V. Berrien to Sandra A. Markiewicz and Daniel P. Chase Jr., 1685 Ridgeway Dr., Springfield; $166,000

Benjamin J. and Georgia M. Krakora to Steven Edward Smith Sr., 2560 Lindair Dr., Springfield; $265,000

