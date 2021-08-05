Property transfers:

Johnny and Sharon McGuire to Scott E. and Ann L. McCoy, 5995 Dolly Varden Road, South Charleston; $129,800

Russell A. and Rose L. White to Steven J. and Jennifer Williams, 123 W. Jamestown St., South Charleston; $150,000

Christine D. Stupp and Brad M. Taylor to Christine D. Taylor, 255 W. Mound St., South Charleston; no fee

Nancy J. and Richard E. Woods to Andrew and Ashley Woods, 212 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $150,000

Charles Raymond Alexander III to Edwin A. Kamara and Lindsay D. Harrington; 219 Old Springfield Road; $290,000

Daniel J. and Melissa Daulton to Teresa L. Timmerman, 3794 Raymond Dr., Enon; $149,500

Andrea N. and Philip V. Berrien to Sandra A. Markiewicz and Daniel P. Chase Jr., 1685 Ridgeway Dr., Springfield; $166,000

Benjamin J. and Georgia M. Krakora to Steven Edward Smith Sr., 2560 Lindair Dr., Springfield; $265,000