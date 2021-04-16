Current cases:
21CV0101: Vancrest of New Carlisle LLC v. Jackie Williams, action for money.
21CV0102: Selene Finance LP v. Clark County Treasurer, Oliver Hagans, Saxon Mortgage Inc., State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, unknown spouse if any of Oliver Hagans, foreclosure.
21CV0103: Chandra Dickerson, Dountray Dickerson v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, David Gross, John Does 1 through 5, LM General Insurance Company.
All fillings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jonathon Ingerman, 31, of Springfield, distribution center and Melodia Smith, 27, of Springfield, distribution center.
Brittney Price, 23, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom and Richard Groves, 24, of Lakeview, tree work.
All fillings are up-to-date.