X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago
By Riley Newton

Current cases:

21CV0101: Vancrest of New Carlisle LLC v. Jackie Williams, action for money.

21CV0102: Selene Finance LP v. Clark County Treasurer, Oliver Hagans, Saxon Mortgage Inc., State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, unknown spouse if any of Oliver Hagans, foreclosure.

21CV0103: Chandra Dickerson, Dountray Dickerson v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, David Gross, John Does 1 through 5, LM General Insurance Company.

All fillings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jonathon Ingerman, 31, of Springfield, distribution center and Melodia Smith, 27, of Springfield, distribution center.

Brittney Price, 23, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom and Richard Groves, 24, of Lakeview, tree work.

All fillings are up-to-date.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.