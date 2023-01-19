BreakingNews
date 2023-01-19
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0028: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Craig Miller, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown spouse of Craig Miller if any, John Does, Names Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Sylvia M Miller and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Sylvia M Miller, Security National Bank, division of The Park national Bank, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, The City of Springfield, Ohio, a municipal corporation, foreclosure.

23CV0029: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Brooke Copeland, Berlain Morales, foreclosure.

23CV0030: Ronald Inman v. Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Speedway LLC, personal injury.

23CV0031: Laura Bragg, Paul Bragg v. M.P. Dory Company, Roy Rose, Texas Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

23CV0032: Christopher Walker v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Topre America Corporation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0033: Michael Kulyn v. Administrator John Logue, Werner Enterprises, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0034: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Brittney Butler, Clark County Treasurer, IH Credit Union Inc., Brittney Lipiec, Jason Lipiec, United States of America, foreclosure.

23CV0035: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Rosemary Kellis, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Rosemary Kellis, foreclosure.

23CV0036: MyCUmortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Gregory Nourse, Rachel Nourse, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

