22CV0533: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Paul Perdue, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Paul Perdue, foreclosure.

22CV0534: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Veronica Kelly, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Veronica Kelly, The Unknown Heirs at Law or Under the Will, if any, of Tanya Jacobs, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs at Law or Under the Will, if any, of Sidney J. Jacobs, Deceased, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, Treasurer of Clark County Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.