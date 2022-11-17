Current cases:
22CV0533: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Paul Perdue, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Paul Perdue, foreclosure.
22CV0534: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Veronica Kelly, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Veronica Kelly, The Unknown Heirs at Law or Under the Will, if any, of Tanya Jacobs, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs at Law or Under the Will, if any, of Sidney J. Jacobs, Deceased, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, Treasurer of Clark County Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0535: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Aqua Finance. Inc., Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Randy Wykle, Jr., Sheryl Wykle, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
James Bloomer, 25, of Springfield, warehouse and Samantha McCall, 26, of Springfield, sales.
Cara McCarthy, 25, of Bluffton, SC, registered nurse and Conner Brownsberger, 24, of Bluffton, SC, community relations director.
Chase Downey, 32, of Springfield, cook and Mia Poliseno, 24, of Springfield, waitress.
Bailey Fleming, 20, of Springfield, home healthcare and Cole Vanhoose, 28, of Springfield, welder.
Andrew Jones, 29, of Springfield, electrician and Cassidy Smith, 23, of Springfield, none.
Property transfers:
NVR Inc. to Mathew and Desirae Lynn Thomas, 173 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $244,000.
Abbie L. Miller to James Daryl and Bonnie Voisard, 1131 Lindsey Road, Springfield; $165,000.
Lagonda Investments LLC to Zara Bilal, 465 Braytonburne Drive, Springfield; $65,000.
Lagonda Investments LLC to Aletha Hall and Vinita Clements, 477 Braytourne Drive, Springfield; $63,000.
Lagonda Investments LLC to Keren M. Kabbes, 442 Secretariat Drive, Springfield; $63,000.