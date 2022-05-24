springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0213: Eddie McGranahan v. David L. Bladwin, breach of contract.

22CV0214: LVNV Funding LLC v. Vicki Reisinger, Vicki Taylor, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Russell D. Miller to John L. Weizman, 15 E. Aspen Road, Medway; $104,000

George Hardy to Samuel E. and Kimberly Holbrook, 37 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Ginger H. Perry Trustee to Ginger H. Perry, 4411 St. Park Pk., Springfield; no fee

Joyce McIntyre to Joyce L. and Michael E. McIntrye, Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee

Wilmer Lima Leyes to David A. Graffeo, 8132 Philadelphia Dr., Fairborn; $220,000

Belinda F. and Jerald F. Thomas to Jerald F. Thomas, 1905 Sierra Ave., Springfield; no fee

Edith M. Bishop to David Drennan, 4525 Reno Lane, Springfield; $110,000

