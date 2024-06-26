24CV0473: JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA v. Scott W. Nelson, breach of contract.

24CV0474: Planet Home Lending LLC v. Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Mark D. Thrasher if any, Mark D. Thrasher, foreclosure.

24CV0475: MyCUMortgage LLC v. Capital One, N.A., Jared M. Carter, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Jared M. Carter, Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

24CV0476: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-EQ1 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-EQ1 v. Clark County Treasurer, FCC Finance LLC, Park National Bank, A National Bank, Charles W. Sharp, Unknown Spouse, if any of Charles W. Sharp, foreclosure.

24CV0477: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Craig A. Nelson, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jen R. Crowe, 39, of Springfield, security officer and Morgan M. Ilgenfritz, 27, of Vandalia, ER tech.

Chantel M. Overstreet, 33, of Springfield, nurse ad Brendon J. Davis, 31, of Springfield, teacher.

Tina C. Paulsen, 42, of Springfield, crew member and Ruben P. Luna, 39, of Springfield, crew member.

Property transfers:

Arlie W. Benson to Arlie W. and Amanda Benson, 251 Estelle Ave., Enon; $0.

Rita A. Reeder, 340 Broadway Road, Enon; $0.

Gerald B. and Harriet E. Bennett, trustees to Harriet E. Bennett, trustee, 160 Grand Valley Drive, Enon; $0.

Dennis L. and Carolyn S. Barlow to Dennis L. and Carolyn S. Barlow, trustees, 4531 E. County Line Road, Springfield; $0.

Decinda L. Harris to Michael and Robert McGath Jr., 4419, 4421 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $174,500.

Decinda L. Harris to Michael and Robert McGath Jr., 4980 Temple St., Springfield; $174,500.

Ralph E. and Norma J. McCorkle to Timothy A. McCorkle, 4420 Yale St., Springfield; $0.

Kenneth L. and Melanie Brown to Newrez LLC, 4236 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $142,800.

Kevin R. Michael to Joshua Hall and Katelynn M. Callejo, 2400 Thor Drive, Springfield; $189,900.

Steve D. Hopkins Jr. to Baylor L. Deselem, 3939 Bosart Road, Springfield; $282,500.

Richie Vanbourgondien to Jacey and Cornelius Hookfin Jr., 1929 Delmar Drive, Springfield; $250,000.

Jeremy and Amber Dobbins to AJ Ridge Investments LLC, 4543 Laredo St., Springfield; $0.

Susan J. Patton and Cheryl D. Burgert to Cheryl D. Burgert, 4209 Helena Drive, Springfield; $0.

Lillie P. Omlor to Brandon S. and Julie A. McCoppin, 4924 Brannan Drive E., Springfield; $172,000.

Edward M. and Linda Dungan to Lula B. Shaffer, 4567 Reno Lane, Springfield; $125,000.

Joseph M. Lewis to Donna S. Sebastian, 1857 Berwick Ave., Springfield; $225,000.

Lula B. Shaffer to Ben French, 4933 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $195,000.

Deanna D. Hay to Leslie Jefferis and Ryan L. Hay, 1145 Blaine Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Steven C. Midgley to Myron R. Dunham, 5120 Taywell Drive, Springfield; $199,900.

Dorothy A. Lambacher to Gary W. Blevins and Patricia Mumma, 30 Bexley Ave., Springfield; $355,000.

Rebecca L. Glydewell to Krystel L. and Kevin E. Wheeler, 555 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $0.

Shania R. Horner to Nathan Vititoe and Lindsey N. Spence, 2834 Cumberland Drive, Springfield; $255,000.

Tiffany S. Judy to Edward G. Gatewood, 1217 Driscoll Ave., Springfield; $0.

Francine A. Stahler to Frost Home Solutions LLC, 631 Kramer Road, Springfield; $0.

Jeff L. and Valerie A. Briner to Jeff L. Briner, 2520 Knobs End Court, Springfield; $0.

Heather Wright and Casey Flora to Dawson Carmean, 2638 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $250,000.

Dennis L. and Carolyn S. Barlow to Dennis L. and Carolyn S. Barlow, trustees, 2645 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $0.

Sandra M. and Dayton N. Fonseca Sr. to Sandra M. and Dayton N. Fonseca Sr., trustees, 215 Roebling St., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Sarah and Stephen Tondel, 222 London Ave., Springfield; $254,700.

NVR Inc. to Takisha Martin, 183 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield $312,200.

Craig S. and Karen S. Wireman to Iris Stoltz, 3548 Kingsgate Court, Springfield; $395,000.

Linda E. Watson to Julie A. and Guy W. Thompson, 3107 Countryside Court, Springfield; $235,000.

Roger E. Terry to Joseph S. and Judith S. Kelchner, 3076 Brixton Drive E., Springfield; $178,000.