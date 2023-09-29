Current cases:

23CV0637: Cynthia Brown v. James Williams, personal injury.

23CV0638: Mariner Finance LLC v. Gretchen K. Sherrick, breach of contract.

23CV0639: Mariner Finance LLC v. Veronica D. Riggs, breach of contract.

23CV0640: MyUSA Credit Union Inc. v. Cecily J. Beechler, replevin.

23CV0641: Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Springfield SNF, Inc. v. Kim Bevan, Mark Bevan, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Kelsey M. Bernard, 25, of Springfield, billing specialist and Braden W. Teets, 26, of Springfield, lineman.

Jescena L. Risner, 25, of Springfield, registered nurse and Caleb D. Edwards, 24, of Springfield, construction.

Chelsie V. Hellwig, 32, of Springfield, teacher and Peter H. Heath, 30, of Cedarville, teacher.

Property transfers:

Rene S. Wade to Tamera McEldowney, 705 E. Cassily St., Springfield; $125,000.

Simms Center Street Townes LTD to John B. Bruce Jr. and Linda M. Bruce, 2 N. Center St., Springfield; $335,700.

Darren D. Montgomery and Amanda C. Jones to Rebecca L. Tingley, 290 Ridge Mall Drive, Springfield; $305,000.

Jordan C. West to Catz Real Estate LLC, 280 Ridge Mall Road, Springfield; $100,000.

Zachary S. Shonkwiler to Clay M. Davie and Nora S. Hickey, 1837 Longview Drive, Springfield; $249,000.

Gary C. Zinger to Carlos and Angela M. Baisden, 1823 Stratford Place, Springfield; $105,000.

Donna R. Parks and Dylan I. Grabill, 124 Englewood Road, Springfield; $125,000.

Michael Duncan to David G. Welch, 1307 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $165,000.