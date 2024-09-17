Current cases:
24CV0694: Data Mortgage Inc., Essex Mortgage v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Justin A. Shaffer, Linear Mortgage LLC, Justin A. Shaffer, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
24CV0695: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Samantha Nick, action for money.
Property transfers:
City of Springfield Ohio to Janice A. Holsey, 1408 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $0.
Cynthia L. Cox to Steven Ferguson, 901 Isabella St., Springfield; $12,000.
Rita Jackson and Donna Benners to Rita Jackson, 833 Stump Lane, Springfield; $0.
City of Springfield Ohio to Neal Hairston Jr., 1169 S. Jackson St., Springfield; $0.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Beatrice Duplessy, 770 W. State St., Springfield; $43,000.
City of Springfield Ohio to Sumothia Howard, 1202 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.
Richard E. Becraft Jr. to Richard E. Becraft Jr., 1230 Beverly Ave., Springfield; $0.
City of Springfield Ohio to Robert A. Zettel Jr., 1020 W. North St., Springfield; $0.
Brezea R. Davis to Leigha R. and Ronald Clenney, 402 N. Jackson St., Springfield; $140,000.
Nancy G. Schaefer to Gary Deyo, 1913 Fairway Drive, Springfield; $185,000.
Double E. Properties LLC to Kolton W. Rice and Kelsey Belford, 1543 Malden Ave., Springfield; $169,000.
Perry K. Williams to Sean N. Williams, 1241 Albemarle Road, Springfield; $0.
Fogarty Enterprises to Fogarty Enterprises LLC, 1234 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $0.
Sarah N. Brown to Kevin and Amy Fraker, 1531 D. N. Plum St., Springfield; $103,500.
City of Springfield Ohio to Tony Young, 1715-1717 W. High St., Springfield; $0.
Walter C. Speakes and Kristy M. Dean to Kristy M. Dean, 211 Zischler St., Springfield; $0.
Johnson Salomon to Johnson Salomon, trustee, 445 Geron Drive, Springfield; $0.
Jason C. and Mindy L. Allen to Jason C. Allen, 810 Allen Drive, Springfield; $0.
Zakkery Acles to Cody R. Lough, 817 Homestead Ave., Springfield; $140,000.
Vouli Partners LLC to 7 B Real Estate BT Holdings LLC, 2001 E. Main St., Springfield; $750,000.
James Johnson to Kas Estates LLC, 32 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $18,000.
Dimce Prculoviski to Daniel P. Prculovski, 1921 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $0.
Patricia West to Melissa Boswell, 3506 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $0.
Jonathon L. Acles to Zakkery Acles, 749 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.
Adam Sahadeh to DLTA Inc., 746 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.
Ralph D. Bauser to Carrillo Group LLC, 527-529 East St., Springfield; $35,000.
Charles D. and Bonnie J. Crace to Jonathan A. Vickers, 241 S. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $131,000.
M & E Home Buyers LLC to Nicolasa H. Mata, 1609 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $31,000.
Kyle Travis to Regine Exama, 1112-1114 Selma Road, Springfield; $95,000.
Board of Clark County Commissioners to City of Springfield Ohio, 1318 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.
Richard L. and Deanna L. Foster to Richard L. and Deena L. Foster, 1170-1172 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.
City of Springfield Ohio to Amy Aggadi, 771 Laurel St., Springfield; $0.
AVMV Ohio Holdings LLC to AVMC Ohio Holdings Inc., 1717 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.
Juan D. Construction LLC to Blanca E. Gramajo Cruz, 1053 Farlow St., Springfield; $30,000.
Darell J. Young to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 955 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $35,100.
Kevin Robinson to Widelande Ceant, 1602 Propsect St., Springfield; $16,000.
City of Springfield Ohio to Shelton Lee, 1730 Highland Ave., Springfield; $0.
Rosina A. Vizzari to Kevin and Katrina A. Lycans, 1980 Appian Way, Springfield; $30,000.
Comfort Living LLC to Gonzalez Developments LLC, 1421 Center Blvd., Springfield; $45,000.
Wali S. McLeod to Rhea Battle, 133 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $76,000.
Comfort Living LLC to MHM Residences LLC, 1430 Linden Ave., Springfield; $46,200.
Jeffrey D. and Leann M. Cooper to All Access Properties Two LLC, 1523 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $15,000.
Mary Johnson to Citibank N A, 1518 Clay St., Springfield; $39,300.
Rose Mary Ludt to Carrol Morino, 509-511 Prairie Ave., Springfield; $0.
City of Springfield Ohio to Rose A. Applin, 308 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.
City of Springfield Ohio to Rose A. Applin, 513-513.5 S. Lowery Ave., Springfield; $0.
Lonny W. Fendall to Etienne Eveys, 205 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $119,000.
City of Springfield Ohio to Benjamin J. and Angela S. Babian, 1018-1020, 1030-1032 S. Center St., Springfield; $0.