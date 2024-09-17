24CV0695: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Samantha Nick, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

City of Springfield Ohio to Janice A. Holsey, 1408 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $0.

Cynthia L. Cox to Steven Ferguson, 901 Isabella St., Springfield; $12,000.

Rita Jackson and Donna Benners to Rita Jackson, 833 Stump Lane, Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Neal Hairston Jr., 1169 S. Jackson St., Springfield; $0.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Beatrice Duplessy, 770 W. State St., Springfield; $43,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Sumothia Howard, 1202 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.

Richard E. Becraft Jr. to Richard E. Becraft Jr., 1230 Beverly Ave., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Robert A. Zettel Jr., 1020 W. North St., Springfield; $0.

Brezea R. Davis to Leigha R. and Ronald Clenney, 402 N. Jackson St., Springfield; $140,000.

Nancy G. Schaefer to Gary Deyo, 1913 Fairway Drive, Springfield; $185,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Kolton W. Rice and Kelsey Belford, 1543 Malden Ave., Springfield; $169,000.

Perry K. Williams to Sean N. Williams, 1241 Albemarle Road, Springfield; $0.

Fogarty Enterprises to Fogarty Enterprises LLC, 1234 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $0.

Sarah N. Brown to Kevin and Amy Fraker, 1531 D. N. Plum St., Springfield; $103,500.

City of Springfield Ohio to Tony Young, 1715-1717 W. High St., Springfield; $0.

Walter C. Speakes and Kristy M. Dean to Kristy M. Dean, 211 Zischler St., Springfield; $0.

Johnson Salomon to Johnson Salomon, trustee, 445 Geron Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jason C. and Mindy L. Allen to Jason C. Allen, 810 Allen Drive, Springfield; $0.

Zakkery Acles to Cody R. Lough, 817 Homestead Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Vouli Partners LLC to 7 B Real Estate BT Holdings LLC, 2001 E. Main St., Springfield; $750,000.

James Johnson to Kas Estates LLC, 32 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $18,000.

Dimce Prculoviski to Daniel P. Prculovski, 1921 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $0.

Patricia West to Melissa Boswell, 3506 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jonathon L. Acles to Zakkery Acles, 749 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Adam Sahadeh to DLTA Inc., 746 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Ralph D. Bauser to Carrillo Group LLC, 527-529 East St., Springfield; $35,000.

Charles D. and Bonnie J. Crace to Jonathan A. Vickers, 241 S. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $131,000.

M & E Home Buyers LLC to Nicolasa H. Mata, 1609 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $31,000.

Kyle Travis to Regine Exama, 1112-1114 Selma Road, Springfield; $95,000.

Board of Clark County Commissioners to City of Springfield Ohio, 1318 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Richard L. and Deanna L. Foster to Richard L. and Deena L. Foster, 1170-1172 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Amy Aggadi, 771 Laurel St., Springfield; $0.

AVMV Ohio Holdings LLC to AVMC Ohio Holdings Inc., 1717 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Juan D. Construction LLC to Blanca E. Gramajo Cruz, 1053 Farlow St., Springfield; $30,000.

Darell J. Young to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 955 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $35,100.

Kevin Robinson to Widelande Ceant, 1602 Propsect St., Springfield; $16,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Shelton Lee, 1730 Highland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Rosina A. Vizzari to Kevin and Katrina A. Lycans, 1980 Appian Way, Springfield; $30,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Gonzalez Developments LLC, 1421 Center Blvd., Springfield; $45,000.

Wali S. McLeod to Rhea Battle, 133 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $76,000.

Comfort Living LLC to MHM Residences LLC, 1430 Linden Ave., Springfield; $46,200.

Jeffrey D. and Leann M. Cooper to All Access Properties Two LLC, 1523 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $15,000.

Mary Johnson to Citibank N A, 1518 Clay St., Springfield; $39,300.

Rose Mary Ludt to Carrol Morino, 509-511 Prairie Ave., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Rose A. Applin, 308 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Rose A. Applin, 513-513.5 S. Lowery Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lonny W. Fendall to Etienne Eveys, 205 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $119,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Benjamin J. and Angela S. Babian, 1018-1020, 1030-1032 S. Center St., Springfield; $0.