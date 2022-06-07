All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Robert Eric Stacy, 22, of Springfield, sous chef and Mary Catherine Torsell, 28, of Springfield, cook.

James Edward Runals, 51, of New Carlisle, forklift operator and Anna Laura Flournoy, 49, of New Carlisle, job coach.

Shenise Michelle Dennis, 33, of Springfield, call center supervisor and Mac Leon Anthony, 55, of Springfield, business owner.