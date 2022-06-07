Current cases:
22CV0233: James Ward and Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Jennifer M. Raider-Blankenship, action money.
22CV0234: Progressive Specialty Insurance Company v. Billie Jo Woods, personal injury.
22CV0235: Robert DeHaven Administrator of the Estate of Coleton Christopher DeHaven, deceased v. Dawson Kehr, Progressive Insurance CO, John M. Stevens, action for money.
22CV0236: Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Clark County Treasurer, Brooke C. Copeland, unknown spouse of Brooke C. Copeland, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Robert Eric Stacy, 22, of Springfield, sous chef and Mary Catherine Torsell, 28, of Springfield, cook.
James Edward Runals, 51, of New Carlisle, forklift operator and Anna Laura Flournoy, 49, of New Carlisle, job coach.
Shenise Michelle Dennis, 33, of Springfield, call center supervisor and Mac Leon Anthony, 55, of Springfield, business owner.