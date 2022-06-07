springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
11 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0233: James Ward and Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Jennifer M. Raider-Blankenship, action money.

22CV0234: Progressive Specialty Insurance Company v. Billie Jo Woods, personal injury.

22CV0235: Robert DeHaven Administrator of the Estate of Coleton Christopher DeHaven, deceased v. Dawson Kehr, Progressive Insurance CO, John M. Stevens, action for money.

22CV0236: Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Clark County Treasurer, Brooke C. Copeland, unknown spouse of Brooke C. Copeland, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Robert Eric Stacy, 22, of Springfield, sous chef and Mary Catherine Torsell, 28, of Springfield, cook.

James Edward Runals, 51, of New Carlisle, forklift operator and Anna Laura Flournoy, 49, of New Carlisle, job coach.

Shenise Michelle Dennis, 33, of Springfield, call center supervisor and Mac Leon Anthony, 55, of Springfield, business owner.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Springfield man with dementia
3
Health webinar, senior resource fair among events in Clark, Champaign...
4
Clark County students to learn about STEM careers during summer camp
5
Virtual program to target men’s health
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top