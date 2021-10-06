springfield-news-sun logo
41 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Michael David Stafford, 70, of New Carlisle, retired and Tashonda Sue Moritz, 62, of New Carlisle, retired.

Elizabeth Adeline Justice, 53, of Springfield, bartender and Randolph Raymond Pitstick, 61, of Springfield, sales specialist.

Paige Katelyn Irby Crotty, 28, of Mechanicsburg, registered nurse and Joshua Seth Toops, 29, of South Vienna, farmer.

Michael Joseph Pohl, 40, of Springfield, service manager and Samantha Jo Goylings, 37, of Springfield, program assistant.

Alexandria Michelle Brubaker, 24, of Springfield, teacher and Brent Michael Mauro, 24, of Fairborn, merchandiser.

Property transfers:

Beverly A. Moore to Deborah Elizabeth Shaw, 425 Reames Ave., Springfield; no fee

Daisy Properties LLC to Mary L. Klontz, 1530 Logan Ave., Springfield; $15,000

David Witt to Lincoln Street Properties LLC, 107-109 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; $51,000

Lindsey A. Grundfast to Heather Singh and Rickey Salyer, 1207 Beacon St., Springfield; $135,000

Donald R. and Nancy J. Frye to Nancy J. Frye, 2141 W. Mile Road, Springfield; no fee

The Church of Jesus to The Gammon House Inc., 620 S. Center St., Springfield; $18,500

