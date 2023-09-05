Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Mason H. Castle, 25, of Tremont City, electrician and Brianna L. Thompson, 25, of Tremont City, Texas Roadhouse server.

Brandi A. Plantz, 43, of New Carlisle, medical assistant and James R. Runyan, 49, of Springfield, painter.

Anthony L. Mehaffey, 29, of Perrysburg, warehouse and Brianna L. Puckett, 30, of Springfield, Walmart sales associate.

Courtney A. C. Bowshier, 28, of Springfield, Ohio Hospice and Jakob K. Barker, 26, of Springfield, CEO.

Kathryn E. Shields, 33, of Springfield, nurse and Kevin D. Stevens, 39, of Springfield, Meijer.

Property transfers:

Joseph B. Lopez to Joseph B. and Amber M. Lopez, 500 Sheffield Drive, Springfield; none.

Valerie A. Blackwell Truitt to Luis Porto and Jonathan Schienke, 600 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $275,000.

Allison L. and Gregory T. Rydel to Matthew J. Rakestraw, 637 Aberfelda Drive, Springfield; $395,000.

June V. Martindale to Ryan A. Farish, 270 Forest Drive, Springfield; none.

Mark A. and Sarah Armstrong to Mark A. Armstrong, 1015 Tioga Court, Springfield; none.

William and Alana D. Beedy to Balcazar Holdings, LLC, 1600 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $365,000.

Lagos Apartments to Danny L. and Jessica Hixon, 540 Highview Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

John A. Whitaker to Amy L. Blair, 2023 Providence Ave., Springfield; $174,900.

Michelle E. Smith to Diego Gonzalez, 3231 Glouster St., Springfield; $169,000.

Jason D. Shaffer and Jody Gilkerson to Jenny D. Rollins, 3016 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $85,000.

