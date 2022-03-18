Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
48 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0105: Gwendolyn Nunn-Butler v. Navistar International Transportation, Stephanie McCloud Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0106: Maxwell Group v. Design-Rite Cabinets LLC, Andrew G. Milutin, complaint for damages.

22CV0107: US Bank National Association as indenture trustee for the holders of the CIM Trust 2021-NR1 Mortgage-Bcaked Notes Serier 2021-NR1 v. Clark County Treasurer, Ohio Department of Taxation School-District, Unknown Heirs Legatees Devisees Executors Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses if any of Robert D Stevens, Unknown Spouse if any of Robert D Stevens, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Catalyst Realty Limited to Rosemary DeWitt, Alta Road Rear, Springfield; $130,000

Cheryl Anne Smith to Cheryl Anne Shirey, 3139 Woonsocket St., Springfield; no fee

Kathy L. and Stephen F. Gladman to Angela K. and Stephen J. Gladman, 1438 Torrence Dr., Springfield; $117,000

OHIO LLC to Patricia A. Jennings, 3315 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $135,000

Mattie Gray to Constance A. Applin Trustee, 2028 Elmsford St., Springfield; no fee

Arthur L. Crowe to Iris G. and Arthur L. Crowe, 525 S. Light St., Springfield; no fee

Fannie B. Turner to US Bank National Association Trustee, 401 Oakwood Pl., Springfield; $16,700

Kristen and Jamon N. Sellman to Kristin Sellman, 729 Tanglewood Dr., Springfield; no fee

Zeus Shopping Center Inc., to Ronald Daugherty, 1813-1815 W. Main St., Springfield; $12,000

Ronald Daugherty to Thomas E. Johnson, 1813-1815 W. Main St., Springfield; $12,000

Geraldine Taylor to George Pennington, 1100 Dayton Ave., Springfield; no fee

Jean Collen and William Buscemi I to Carrie Leese, 1809 Overlook Dr., Springfield; $120,000

Wendy D. and Dwight Gilpin to Sarah A. Oryan and Jessica M. Wells, 2112 Ruthland Ave., Springfield; $116,000

Judy A. Stedman to Matthew Case, 648 Cortland Dr., Springfield; $35,000

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend
3
Excellence in Teaching: Springfield teacher wants students to see...
4
Company that acquired Navistar saw sharp increase in sales revenue last...
5
Fire destroys trailer in German Twp. in Clark County; considered an...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top