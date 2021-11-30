21CV0346: Aaron M. Beach v. U.S. Bank National Association, action for money.

21CV0347: Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Teri E. Smith, John Doe, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

21CV0348: MidFirst Bank v. James D. Ray, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, foreclosure.

21CV0349: Jose Hernandez-Medina v. General Motors LLC, action for money.

21CV0350: Brian Wilson v. Sutphen Corporation, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Jeffrey Michael Sinay, 34, of New Carlisle, researcher and Christina Ann Marie Pride, 41, of New Carlisle, manager.

Elizabeth Ann Wourms, 56, of New Carlisle, teacher and Edwin John Wells, 58, of New Carlisle, engineer.