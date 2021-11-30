springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0342: Fifth Third Bank NA v. Heather J. Koster, Justin M. Koster, action for money.

21CV0343: Doris L. Marcy v. Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, personal injury.

21CV0344: Daniel E. Berner, Jr. v. Bright Now Signs, LLC, Stephanie B. McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0345: Cincinnati Insurance Company, Springfield Museum of Art v. Dietl International, John Doe, Andy Rock, Cadogan Tate, complaint for damages.

21CV0346: Aaron M. Beach v. U.S. Bank National Association, action for money.

21CV0347: Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Teri E. Smith, John Doe, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

21CV0348: MidFirst Bank v. James D. Ray, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, foreclosure.

21CV0349: Jose Hernandez-Medina v. General Motors LLC, action for money.

21CV0350: Brian Wilson v. Sutphen Corporation, action for money.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jeffrey Michael Sinay, 34, of New Carlisle, researcher and Christina Ann Marie Pride, 41, of New Carlisle, manager.

Elizabeth Ann Wourms, 56, of New Carlisle, teacher and Edwin John Wells, 58, of New Carlisle, engineer.

