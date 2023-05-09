Luke D. Moore, 23, of Springfield, software developer and Samantha R. Fadley, 20, of Springfield, full time student.

Amber N. Bryan, 35, of Springfield, customer service and Amarjeet Singh, 36, of Springfield, unemployed.

Nikki M. Tuttle, 48, of South Charleston, operations manager and Carl D. Watterson, Jr., 50, of South Charleston, truck driver.

James M. Payton, Jr., 42, of Springfield, home delivery driver and Jennifer J. Fox, 40, of Springfield, program associate.

Jonathan D. Hardwick, 29, of Toledo, corrections officer and Ashley N. Traylor-Martin, 37, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers:

Spartan Residential LLC to Cortnie Taylor, 620-622 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $61,200.

Ramaka LLC to Ten Enterprises LLC, 800-804 W. Main St., Springfield; $235,000.

Theresa A. Law to Seydey Lopez, 607-609 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $2,500.

Daniel R. Carole A. Hill to Carole A. Hill, 1973 Harshman Blvd., Springfield; none.

Loren M. and Courtnie S. Kuhn, 1930 Broadway St., Springfield; $130,000.

Jamee A. and Anita J. Nirider to Monique Mcnier, 1938 Maiden Lane, Springfield $143,500.

Ruth Ann Caupp to Anything Goes Properties LTD, 1328 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.

Duane A. Cooper and Teresa A. Creek to Duana A. and Teresa A. Cooper, 2126 N. Hadley Road, Springfield; none.