Current cases:
22CV0572: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Midland Credit Management Inc, Alice Noble, Robert Noble, foreclosure.
22CV0573: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Owner Trustee of CSMC 2021-JR2 Trust v. Bank of America NA, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Unknown Spouse of Curtis Sothard, Curtis Sothard, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, U.S. Bank National Trust National Association not in its Individual Capacity but solely as Trustee of Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-RP3, foreclosure.
22CV0574: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, Inc., an Ohio non-profit corporation v. Amy Ammons, City of Springfield, Ohio an Ohio Municipal Corporation, Clark County Treasurer, Estate of Jasper Nagy, Jr. Deceased - No Service Necessary, Candi Highmiller, Robert Highmiller, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Heirs at Law or Under the Will, if any, of Jasper Nagy, Jr. and their unknown spouses - Address Unknown, John Doe, Unknown Spouse, if any of Amy Ammons, John Doe, Unknown Spouse, if any of Debra Workman, Angela Nagy, Michael Nagy, Debra Workman, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Jeremiah Capers to Jeremiah and Jessica Capers, 3266 E. High St., Springfield; none.
William K. Crump to Whitney N. Cochenour, 300 Hickory Drive, Springfield; $178,000.
Douglas M. Hampton to Gillam Rentals LLC, 36 Hickory Drive, Springfield; $80,000.
Marvin P. Tyson to Justin T. and Megan T. Robotham, 2835 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $208,000.
Robert E. and Tondalaya Hendricks to Bridget and Michael Landry, 2023 Christopher Drive, Springfield; $175,000.
Park National Bank Trustee to Mickey L. and Enola J. Sparrow, 3331 Seneca St., Springfield; $285,000.