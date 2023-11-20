BreakingNews
Current cases:

23CV0753: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2018-3 v. Clark County Treasurer, Amy Hayes, IndyMac Federal Bank, FSB successor in interest to IndyMac Bank, FSB, PNC Bank, National Association, Amy E. St. Pierre, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Amy Hayes aka Amy E. St. Pierre, foreclosure.

23CV0754: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Michelle C. Arantz, action for money.

23CV0755: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Alexis Payton, action for money.

23CV0756: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Zackary Gore, breach of contract.

23CV0757: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Megan C. Healy, breach of contract.

23CV0758: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kristin Taylor, action for money.

23CV0759: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Sharon D. Vanover, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Matthew A. Wolfe, 34, of South Charleston, self employed and Margaret A. Dittman, 39, of South Charleston, respiratory therapist.

Jamie M. Kennedy, 33, of Springfield, SSI and James M. Sarrazine, 26, of Springfield, none.

Austin R. Littler, 23, of Springfield, Gordan Food Service and Emily R. Gifford, 22, of New Carlisle, dog groomer.

Richard A. Shepard, 34, of Grand Rapids, MI, house framer and Faith J. McDonald, 24, of Grand Rapids, MI, server.

William B. Loveless, 54, of Springfield, warehouse manager and Eugenia C. Dalton, 53, of Springfield, medical assistant.

Property transfers:

Melinda L. McElwee to Grant and Megan M. Pritchard, 1050 Fletcher Pike, South Charleston; $262,500.

Nancy A. Petticrew to Nancy A. and Jon L. Petticrew, 120, 121 Meenach Lane, Springfield; none.

Aaron P. Miller, trustee to Trudie L. Penrose, 2235 Stewart Road, South Charleston; none.

