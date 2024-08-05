All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Skylar M. Rice, 24, of South Vienna, florist, and Mason W.R. Sanders, 27, of South Vienna, lineman.

Caitlin N. Donohoe, 29, of Tremont City, dental assistant, and Tyler A. Eaton, 28, of Tremont City, welder.

Kylie E. Jackson, 32, of Springfield, DSP, and Oyvind Steinnes, 55, of Kvaloysletta, Norway, AV technician.

Arely Ruiz, 20, of New Carlisle, student, and Jose M. Sanchez Mata, 21, of New Carlisle.

Property transfers:

Gerald D. Wells to Stephen B. and Brittany L. Winwood, 3715 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $40,000.

Michael Dekker to Megan N. Szeker and Richard Guy, 205 Sunny Brook Trail, Enon; $192,500.

Jacob R. Hamilton to Leah Price, 5081 E. County Line Road, Springfield; $190,000.

Ralph and Nancy Hannah to Nancy Hannah, 3637 Bosart Road, Springfield; $0.

Miachel D. and Theresa D. Echelberger to Theresa D. Echelberger, 4334 Wabash Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kimberly K. Ward to Kimberly K. Ward and Jeffrey S. McClelland, 1906 Montego Drive, Springfield; $0.

Joanne Nevius, trustee to Joanne Nevius, 5147 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $0.

Kenneth S. and Gloria J. Knight to Richard and Jeanne Troxell, 1784 Willow Ridge Court, Springfield; $300,000.

John F. and Sandra S. Torsell to Sandra S. Torsell, 4736 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $).

Mark and Tangela Chester to Mark and Tangela Chester, 2450 Callahan Road, South Vienna; $0.

Deborah Thacker to Lacey V. Ruf, 2210 Scioto Drive, Springfield; $199,000.

Levi C. and Denee L. Taylor to Collin C. Rust and Courtney Hayes, 524 Tollhouse Road, Springfield; $457,500.

Michael F. Morgan to RMT Properties LLC, 2818 Oletha Ave., Springfield; $0.

Katherine Rutherford to Karen M. Rutherford, 1033 Bradford Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jerry K. Smedley to Regin A. Hannon, 2815, 2819, 2823, 2831, 2835, 2839 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jerry K. Smedley to Regin A. Hannon, 2811, 2812, 2814, 2816, 2817, 2820, 2821, 2824, 2825, 2831, 2832, 2833, 2836, 2840 S. Argonne Lane, Springfield; $0.

Robert L. Mackey III to Marlon Orr and Carlyne Peterson, 1829 Russell Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

Jose R. Cabrera to Emmanuel F. Perez Mendez, 435 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

William Whitmore to Nicole J. Ewers, 916 W. First St., Springfield; $155,000.

Ahmed Three LLC to Roo & Moose LLC, 1871-1873 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $160,000.

Kurt A. Byrum to Eric S. Myers, 706 Eastmoor Drive, Springfield; $90,000.

Jimmy L. and Eula F. Ferryman to Jimmy L. Ferryman, 903 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.

Todd Leach to Tari L. Furrow, 904 Allen Drive, Springfield; $120,000.

JMOB LLC to JAMSRL LLC, 418 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $45,000.

ET Property Springfield LLC to ET Springfield Property LLC, 219-221, 222-224, 226-228, 229-231, 239-241 Saint George Place, Springfield; $0.

Charles E. Well Jr. to Charles E. Wells Jr., 308 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Beulah A. Harman to Oswaldo R. Cuy Castellanos to Diana K. Cuy, 1004 Pine St., Springfield; $64,500.

CBMM Properties LLC to Leadershomes LLC, 863 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $35,600.

Jeff Hayes to WW Property LLC, 1578 Warder St., Springfield; $0.

Oliver Bane to Peak Property Investment Company LLC, 513 E. Rose St., Springfield; $55,000.

Jose M. Ramirez to Dennia L. Ramirez, 270 Indiana Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Martine Metelus, 805-809 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

CBMM Properties LLC to Leadershomes LLC, 707 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Patrick J. and Cheryl D. Donnellan to Josh and Maria Homes LLC, 620 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $60,000.