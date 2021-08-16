springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Cases called included:

21CV0228: Crown Asset Management LLC v. Alice K. Noble, money on account.

21CV0229: First Financial Bank USA v. Kerry Cassell, action for money.

21CV0230: Jerome C. Flowers v. Aldi Inc. Springfield, Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Burea of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

All case filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Maiddjina Francois, 21, of Springfield, problem solving assistant and Bryant David Wooten, 21, of Jacksonville, Fla., U.S. Army.

Alyssa Renee Jones, 22, of Springfield, team member and Brandon Michael Frye, 20, of Springfield, picker/packer.

Walter Eugene Curt, 29, of Springfield, automotive technician and Meghan Rayne Powers, 32, of Springfield, teacher.

Carrie Lynn Burns, 28, of New Carlisle, general manager and Kyle Justin Seifert, 30, of New Carlisle, mechanic.

Amber Lynn Law, 45, of Springfield, registered nurse and Christopher Michael Greene, 47, of Springfield, warehouse supervisor.

Lindsay Rebecca Saunders, 31, of Springfield, registered nurse and Brandon Douglas Alden, 33, of Springfield, construction.

Jayse Jahman Murphy, 25, of Springfield, manufacturing associate and Myesha Renee Carter, 26, of Springfield, manufacturing associate.

Stephanie Marie Royer, 33, of Springfield, nursing assistant and Geoffrey Charles Skaggs, 30, of Springfield, laborer.

Sayann Alecia Yunn, 39, of South Vienna, nails technician and Thoeun Sorn, 49, of South Vienna, electrician.

Property transfers:

Kristi D. Gordin to Julie R. Ellerbee to Southern Charm Farms LLC, 11795 Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; no fee

Kenneth W. Conner to Kathleen McDonald, 2740 Fairfield Pk., Springfield; $43,000

