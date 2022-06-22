Current cases:
22CV0257: U.S. Bank National Associations Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association as Trustee successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association as Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2006-ARI v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Clark County Treasurer, John Does, foreclosure.
22CV0258: R.D, a minor, etc., by and through his legal guardian, Janice Strong v. Jeri Russell, Freddy Joe Webb, personal injury.
22CV0259: Joseph R. Burden v. Clark County, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0260: Kathy Lyons v. Bon Secours Mercy Health, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Zoie Kai Daugherty, 21, of South Vienna, retail and Ryan A. Ramirez, 24, of Springfield, retail.
Bradley Michael Brannon, 30, of Springfield, automotive manager and Bailey Nicole Powell, 24, of Springfield, social worker.