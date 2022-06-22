BreakingNews
Cooling center open again today as temps feel like they are in the 100s
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
57 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0257: U.S. Bank National Associations Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association as Trustee successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association as Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2006-ARI v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Clark County Treasurer, John Does, foreclosure.

22CV0258: R.D, a minor, etc., by and through his legal guardian, Janice Strong v. Jeri Russell, Freddy Joe Webb, personal injury.

22CV0259: Joseph R. Burden v. Clark County, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0260: Kathy Lyons v. Bon Secours Mercy Health, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Zoie Kai Daugherty, 21, of South Vienna, retail and Ryan A. Ramirez, 24, of Springfield, retail.

Bradley Michael Brannon, 30, of Springfield, automotive manager and Bailey Nicole Powell, 24, of Springfield, social worker.

In Other News
1
American Red Cross seeks blood donations around 4th of July
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Cooling center open again today as temps feel like they are in the 100s
4
Best of Springfield 2022: Nominate and vote here
5
Former Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center employee alleges...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top