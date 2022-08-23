Current cases:
22CV0396: Duke Energy v. Above Grade Excavating LLC, complaint for damages.
22CV0397: Stanley Copes v. Barara Yates, Barbara Yates, Ronald Yates, Sandra Yates, other civil.
22CV0398: Christopher Parsons v. Norman Carter, John Does 1 Through 5, Names Presently Unknown, Addresses Presently Unknown, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Shelli Ruppert, 32, of South Charleston, RN and David Bury, 37, of South Charleston, HVAC technician.
Juan Hernandez Guzman, 29, of Springfield, packer and Lucia Mendez Lopez, 36, of Springfield, packer.
Thomas Boring, 51, of Springfield, construction and Cynthia Alcorn, 50, of Springfield, claims specialist.
Kimberly Jones, 35, of New Carlisle, logistics manager and Tyler Franer, 35, of New Carlisle, HVAC tech.
Kira Dean, 22, of Springfield, social worker and Tom Corlette, 23, of Springfield, carpenter.
Morgan Stage, 28, of Springfield, student services director and Erik Tjoland, 30, of Springfield, maintenance engineer.
Terry Christopher, 58, of New Carlisle, auditor and Lilian Blair, 50, of New Carlisle, auditor.