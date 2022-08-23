Marriage licenses:

Shelli Ruppert, 32, of South Charleston, RN and David Bury, 37, of South Charleston, HVAC technician.

Juan Hernandez Guzman, 29, of Springfield, packer and Lucia Mendez Lopez, 36, of Springfield, packer.

Thomas Boring, 51, of Springfield, construction and Cynthia Alcorn, 50, of Springfield, claims specialist.

Kimberly Jones, 35, of New Carlisle, logistics manager and Tyler Franer, 35, of New Carlisle, HVAC tech.

Kira Dean, 22, of Springfield, social worker and Tom Corlette, 23, of Springfield, carpenter.

Morgan Stage, 28, of Springfield, student services director and Erik Tjoland, 30, of Springfield, maintenance engineer.

Terry Christopher, 58, of New Carlisle, auditor and Lilian Blair, 50, of New Carlisle, auditor.