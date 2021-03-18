X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago
By Riley Newton

Marriage licenses:

Kristen Foster, 36, of Springfield, none and Andrew Linkey, 30, of Springfield, unemployed.

Nicole Wu, 33, of Springfield, homemaker and JaeHyun Byun, 35, of Springfield, x-ray machine engineer.

Jacob Pikey, 26, of Springfield, none and Vanessa Gray, 32, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom.

Jimmie Salyer, 59, of South Charleston, labor and Victoria Zornes, 56, of South Charleston, team lead.

Savannah LeMaster, 24, of New Carlisle, customer team coordinator and Cameron Slifer, 27, of New Carlisle, general manager.

Property transfers:

Carolyn M. and Rodger Lamar Rader to Carolyn M. Rader, 6029 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; no fee

Beulah Mae and Kenneth Ray Black Sr., to Beulah Mae Black, 6450 North River Road, South Charleston; no fee

Carl F. and Catherine L. Gravenkemper to Catherine L. Gravenkemper, 3097 E. Pitchin Road, Springfield; no fee

Doucette Properties LLC to Frank Whitaker Williams, 2498 North St., Yellow Springs; $55,500

Bard Farms LLC to William J. and Polly A. Agle, Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $840,000

