Current cases:
23CV0109: Marilyn Agee v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Dan Knasel, Safeco Insurance Company, personal injury.
23CV0110: Anthony Gillespie v. Executor Kathleen Holbrook, Progressive Insurance, Pamela Reed, personal injury.
23CV0111: Capital One, N.A. v. Chad Craycraft, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Cody James Gebel to Owen Watts, 5227 Wakefield Drive, Fairborn; $208,000.
Robert Kennedy Inc. to Spicable Me LLC, 7606 Dayton-Springfield Road, Fairborn; $850,000.
