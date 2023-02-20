BreakingNews
New performing arts group to launch with Springfield cabaret event
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
19 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0109: Marilyn Agee v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Dan Knasel, Safeco Insurance Company, personal injury.

23CV0110: Anthony Gillespie v. Executor Kathleen Holbrook, Progressive Insurance, Pamela Reed, personal injury.

23CV0111: Capital One, N.A. v. Chad Craycraft, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Cody James Gebel to Owen Watts, 5227 Wakefield Drive, Fairborn; $208,000.

Robert Kennedy Inc. to Spicable Me LLC, 7606 Dayton-Springfield Road, Fairborn; $850,000.

In Other News
1
Ohio utility corruption trial: ‘It would be bad for both of us if the...
2
Kings Island hosts job fair on-site, will be at area high schools all...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
No detectable chemicals found in Ohio River intake after closure
5
Excellence in Teaching: Clark-Shawnee teacher found calling while in...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top