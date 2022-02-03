22CV0047: HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust v. Sheila Suchland, U.S. Bank Association for the holders of the Terwin Mortgage Trust, John Doe, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0048: Johnathon Lucas Whitt v. John Does 1-10, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Jason M. Whitt, action for money.