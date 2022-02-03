Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

58 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0047: HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust v. Sheila Suchland, U.S. Bank Association for the holders of the Terwin Mortgage Trust, John Doe, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0048: Johnathon Lucas Whitt v. John Does 1-10, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Jason M. Whitt, action for money.

22CV0049: Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage v. Clark County Treasurer, Tyler J. McKinney, Kaylee M. McKinney, Kyli M. McKinney, Paige N. McKinney, John McKinney, the unknown heirs at law or under the will, if any, of Ginger A. McKinney, deceased, unknown spouse, if any, of Kaylee M. McKinney, unknown spouse, if any, Tyler J. McKinney, unknown spouse, if any, Kyli M. McKinney, unknown spouse, if any, Paige N. McKinney, unknown spouse, if any, John McKinney, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

