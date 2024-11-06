24CV0850: Park Bank, National Association v. David A. House, breach of contract.

24CV0851: U.S. Bank National Association d/b/a Elan Financial Services v. Lori S. Temple, breach of contract.

24CV0852: U.S. Bank National Association v. Randy Wheeler, breach of contract.

24CV0853: U.S. Bank National Association d/b/a Elan Financial Services v. Kevin R. Levalley, breach of contract.

24CV0854: PNC Bank, National Association v. Brian R. Herron, breach of contract.

24CV0855: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Ruby Clos, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Ruby Clos, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Gregory S. and Sharon L. Patrick to Gregory S. Patrick, 10631 Schiller Road, Medway; $0.

Lois L. Wurts to Trudi R. Langston, 10881 Musselman Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Ralph and Robin Lawson to Ronda L. Crank, 1653 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $117,000.

Patricia Clifford and Wayne E. Hornberger to Matthew B. Lostutter, 1665 Lundgren Road, New Carlisle; $197,000.

Jason L. and Lisa A. Barney to Lisa A. Barney, 714 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

John Weizman to Lanie and Elijah Brady, 360 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $200,000.

Jerry A. Foster to Audrey Foster and Michael White, 424 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $200,000.

Terry R. Christopher to Terry R. and Lillian A. Christopher, 1082 Garry Lane, New Carlisle; $0.

Michael Stafford to Estel R. Shore II, 124 E. Washington St., New Carlisle; $0.

Robert A. Randall to Robert A. Randall, 300 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Todd W. and Tammy L. Beckett to Todd W. Beckett, 1016 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Chris Black and Natasha Aimanovich to Christopher M. and Natasha S. Black, trustees, 601 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Ernest J. and Gail B. Schultheis to Gail B. Schultheis, 2134 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Donna L. and Francis H. Herzog Jr. to Donna L. Herzog, 3568 Johnson Road, Springfield; $0.

Robert W. Koons to Jason Dalzell to Brittany Ibarra, 4443 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $305,000.

Diana M. Borden to Diana M. Borden and James P. Matthews, 4775 Johnson Road, Springfield; $0.

Lori A. Johnson Williams to Curtis and Marcela L. Browning, 1153 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

Angel D. Gilliam to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 3540 Miller Road, Springfield; $158,100.

Sandra and Stephen Ratliff to Sandra F. and Stephen R. Ratliff, trustees, 5700 Mills Road, Springfield; $0.

James T. and Candy L. Maynard to James T. and Candy L. Maynard, trustees, 2197 Stewart Road, South Charleston; $0.

Daryl W. Barker to Amanda C. and Frederick A. Serles IV, 3716 Marion Drive, Enon; $195,900.

Jason S. Dalzell to Lacie Smith and Logan Thompson, 3784 Marion Drive, Enon; $180,000.

Judy M. Parrill to Vicki R. Pardue, 2936 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $170,000.

Todd S. Wagner and Cynthia J. Boone to Karon Bell, 3091 Arthur Road, Springfield; $200,000.

PHH Mortgage Corporation to Miranda J. Munoz, 786 Hillard St., Springfield; $72,500.

Lori E. and Robert B. Glaze Jr. to Lori E. and Robert B. Glaze Jr., trustees, 2050 Sundance Drive, Springfield; $0.

Van R. Foster and Alice E. Ward to Miranda McKinney, 7163 Stine Road, Enon; $205,000.

Ada M. Woods to Shela Woods, 4605 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; $0.

Bryan J. and Megan M. Baumgardner to Megan M. Baumgardner, 4782 Jeremy Ave., Springfield; $0.

Diane L. Vermillion to Jacob M. and Harley Beck, 2472 Erter Drive, Springfield; $253,000.

Betty J. Kohl to Michael K. Hufford, 2497 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $245,900.

Jade and Darrel L. Griggs Jr. to Jade Griggs, 1833 Merrydale Road, Springfield; $0.

Nelson P. and Vickie E. Reaver to Shawn and Tonya Murray, 1508 Eastridge Ave., Springfield; $295,000.

Linda Dewitt to Cherie L. Decker, 5410 Stoneridge Drive, Springfield; $275,000.

Shawn and Tonya Murray to Angela Arthur, 771 Deerfield Trail, Springfield; $270,000.

Kenneth L. and Judy K. Palmer to Judy K. Palmer, 4466 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $0.

Charles D. Crace to Housing Connection of Clark County Inc., 1081 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $305,000.

Pamela A. Olson to Pamela A. Olson and Jennifer A. James, 2152 Duquesne Drive, Springfield; $0.