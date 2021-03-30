X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

By Riley Newton

Current cases:

21CV0083: US Bank National Association v. Michelle Daniels, breach of contract.

21CV0084: Danielle Chapman, James Chapman v. General Motors LLC, other tort.

21CV0085: Christopher Mckinster v. James Ervin, Ervin’s Handyman Services, action for money.

21CV0086: A minor through her mother and natural guardian Heather Rose, Kenneth Rose, Rylee Rose v. William Cunningham, Tracy Cuttice, John Does #1-4, John Doe corporation #1-4, USAA General Indemnity Company, personal injury.

Property transfers:

Mary Ann and Robin Morris to Mary Ann Morris, 12348 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Jean G. and Rosemarie Keck to Debra Sue and Jeffrey Bryant, 309 N. Pike St., New Carlisle; no fee

Pamela J. Hamisch to Jose Hernandez Medina, 610 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $13,500

Lisa R. Reed to Hannah C. Krebs, 1201 Hemlock Road, New Carlisle; $119,000

Tara Judge to Philip M. Rench, 401 Falcon Dr., New Carlisle; $162,000

Willie Jason and Christina Pennington to Spero Ventures LLC, 302 Deerfield Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

