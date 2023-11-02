Current cases:

23CV0723: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Jessica Walker, Unknown Spouse, of Jessica Walker, foreclosure.

23CV0724: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Colleen Fowler, Colleen M. Fowler, Troy Fowler, Troy L. Fowler, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, U.S. Bank National Association, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Douglas and Christina Lovelock to Adam C. and Diona T. Kuhn, 23 E. Main St., Donnelsville; $120,000.

Gary McCarty to Gary and Cathy S. McCarty, 5416 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; none.

Thomas E. Stafford and Barbara Ulreich to Thomas E. Stafford, 4325 Evans Ave., Springfield; none.

Linda A. Mader to Mary C. and Austin Bernhard, 4055 Cedar Hills Ave., Springfield; $340,000.

Steven E. Wise to Steven E. Laura A. Wise, 1950 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; none.

Cody and Melissa Chaffee to Matthew A. Shoemacher, 5896 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $450,000.

Suzanne and Mark D. Elliott to David A. Schlater, 4179 Crabill Road, Springfield; $399,000.

David W. Pooler to Donald R. and Dawne Harris, 2401 Cottingham Road S., Springfield; $115,000.

Daniel L. and Melanie A. Phillips to Luke M. and Danielle K. Yinger, 6335 Fletcher Chapel Road, South Charleston; $375,000.

Rebecca S. Clayton to Joseph L. and April M. Smalley, 108 W. Mound St., South Charleston; $70,000.

Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 3717 Marion Drive, Enon; none.