Current cases:
22CV0060: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Juniper Mortgage Loan Trust A v. Unknown spouse, if any, of Gary L. Frost, Gary L. Frost, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Shawn Allen McCabe, 27, of Springfield, manufacturing and Abigail Diane Varney, 24, of Springfield, unemployed.
