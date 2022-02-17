Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0060: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Juniper Mortgage Loan Trust A v. Unknown spouse, if any, of Gary L. Frost, Gary L. Frost, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Shawn Allen McCabe, 27, of Springfield, manufacturing and Abigail Diane Varney, 24, of Springfield, unemployed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
New Springfield program to tackle blighted properties in the community...
3
Community Blood Center hosting several drives this month in Clark...
4
Newport Aquarium offers 100 percent free tuition to employees
5
Suspected dynamite in Springfield turns out to be old road flares
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top