24CV0828: Discover Bank v. Alexander J. Robinson, breach of contract.

24CV0829: Christieanna Kennedy v. Alloyd Supply Inc.; John Logue, administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation; Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

24CV0830: Citibank NA v. Mary E. Justice, breach of contract.

24CV0831: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Devon C. Morland, breach of contract.

24CV0832: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Nevaeh J. Coley, breach of contract.

24CV0833: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-4 v. Clark County Treasurer, Robert T. Remley Jr., State of Ohio Department of Taxation; unknown spouse, if any, of Robert T. Remley Jr.; foreclosure.

24CV0834: Bank of America N.A. v. Doris A. Bushu, Herbert Bushu, Herbert J. Bushu, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

24CV0835: Basisty Properties LLC v. Dorene R. Boyd, Dorene R. Tenorio, Careplus Home Healthcare LLC, action for money.

24CV0836: Riley Steen v. Becky D. Appelfeller, Ohio Mutual Insurance Company, action for money.

24CV0837: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLF v. Bridgewater Homeowners Association Inc., Clark County Treasurer, Jennifer Presley, Jennifer L. Presley, Jeremy Presley, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc., foreclosure.

24CV0838: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Brandy Baker, Brandy Baker Jr., Clark County Treasurer, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

24CV0839: Rocket Mortgage, LLC, F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Cross River Bank and its Successors and Assigns, Michael E. Haffner, Rachel Mullins, the unknown successor or surviving entities of CBCS, unknown spouse of Michael E. Haffner as of July 14, 2007; unknown spouse of Rachel I. Dillon; foreclosure.

24CV0840: Bankunited N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Sean P. Winders; unknown spouse, if any, of Sean P. Winders; foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Double E. Properties LLC to Tasha N. Ford, 2653 Home Orchard Drive, Springfield; $199,900.

Stephen J. and Angela K. Gladman to Angela K. Gladman, 1438 Torrence Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kenneth A. and Janet M. Hopper to Janet M. Hopper, 1954 Pompano St., Springfield; $0.

Klizzie Homes LLC to Jean W. Philistin and Daphnee M. Desire, 1117-1119 Jefferson St., Springfield; $50,500.

Richard C. and Claudia J. Truman to Adler Telusnor, trustee, 640 Rubsam St., Springfield; $172,000.

Charles D. and Bonnie J. Crace to Aaron Swigart, 410-412 N. Isabella St., Springfield; $158,900.

Shannon D. Radcliff to Othello D. Garrell, 8 Seever St., Springfield; $5,000.

Tommy J. and Monica L. Leffel to Monica L. Leffel, 2103 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Betty P. Rowe to Howalds Paint and Body Works LLC, 2604 Morton Drive, Springfield; $61,00.

Curtis W. Zinn to Curtis and David A. Zinn, 2301 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $0.

Cash & Ohio Houses LLC to Steven Gronick, 803 Laurel St., Springfield; $54,000.

Josh Culp to Carrillo Group LLC, 1783, 1785 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

S. Lee Properties LLC to Risner and Fabiola L. Laguerre, 1655 Morgan St., Springfield; $164,000.

Gloria J. Woods to Jacob L. Ogg, 1707 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $135,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Lacy Gilkerson, 603-605, 609 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Mary L. Lavarnia to Mr. Deeds LLC, 551 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $7,500.

John E. Whitacre to Godson Etienne, 825-827 Elm St., Springfield; $112,500.

Michael J. Rutter to Punjasahib Investment Company, 1215 Circle Drive, Springfield; $106,900.