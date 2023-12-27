Marriage licenses:
Brooke E. Harlow, 26, of Springfield, nurse and Laine M. Donelson, 30, of Springfield, CDCA.
Aaron K. Hammond, 48, of Springfield, laborer and Brandelyn M. Hollingsworth, 46, of Springfield, unemployed.
Property transfers:
MTGW Acquisitions Inc. to Emily N. Chase and Austin J. Warner, 297 Andrews Lane, New Carlisle; $179,900.
Lawrence E. Copenhefer to 2342 S. Union Real Estate LTD, 2342 Union Road, Medway; $610,000.
Jean Haddix to Sharon S. Upton, 209 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; $80,000.
Matthew J. and Deborah A. Warren to Matthew J. Warren, 3825 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $0.
Rickie and Deborah Johnson to Hunter C. D. Hensley, 4841 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $0.
Jesse N. Harris to Jesse N. and Preston Harris, 4600 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $0.
Dorothy E. Schillhahn to Levi and Jordan Reid, 3564 Shrine Road, Springfield; $224,900.
W & R Real Estate LLC to Harttland Equine LLC, 12496 E. National Road, South Vienna; $0.
Patricia A. Nibert to Jonathan E. Wheeler, 106 E. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $155,000.
Patricia A. Bowen to Russell Bowen, 227 W. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $0.