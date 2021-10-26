springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

39 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0306: Ramon Boyce v. Lisa Winkler, complaint for damages.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lola Jean Holbrook, 61, of Springfield, retired and William Ray Hamilton, 50, of Springfield, contractor.

Ashley Denise Black, 36, of Springfield, human resources and Christopher Paul Carter, 39, of Springfield, transportation.

Alexis Renee Beck, 23, phlebotomist, Jishua Alan-Coy Jones, 26, of Enon, forklift driver.

Property transfers

Mickelle J. Purvis to Taylor L. Renken, 6700 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $114,000

Douglas E. and Carolyn M. Heaton, 872 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Gordon B. Collinsworth to Michael Johnson, 1244 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; $100,000

Douglas E. and Carolyn M. Heaton to Carolyn M. Heaton,. 1143 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Ellen M. Estridge to Timothy Tschida, 182 West Dr., Springfield; $100,000

Hal Don Properties LLC to Mc Home Remodeling LLC, 624 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $26,000

Tashonda S. Moritz to Chad Sancraint, 1685 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $260,700

