Current cases:
21CV0306: Ramon Boyce v. Lisa Winkler, complaint for damages.
All files are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Lola Jean Holbrook, 61, of Springfield, retired and William Ray Hamilton, 50, of Springfield, contractor.
Ashley Denise Black, 36, of Springfield, human resources and Christopher Paul Carter, 39, of Springfield, transportation.
Alexis Renee Beck, 23, phlebotomist, Jishua Alan-Coy Jones, 26, of Enon, forklift driver.
Property transfers
Mickelle J. Purvis to Taylor L. Renken, 6700 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $114,000
Douglas E. and Carolyn M. Heaton, 872 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee
Gordon B. Collinsworth to Michael Johnson, 1244 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; $100,000
Douglas E. and Carolyn M. Heaton to Carolyn M. Heaton,. 1143 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Ellen M. Estridge to Timothy Tschida, 182 West Dr., Springfield; $100,000
Hal Don Properties LLC to Mc Home Remodeling LLC, 624 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $26,000
Tashonda S. Moritz to Chad Sancraint, 1685 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $260,700