Ashley Denise Black, 36, of Springfield, human resources and Christopher Paul Carter, 39, of Springfield, transportation.

Alexis Renee Beck, 23, phlebotomist, Jishua Alan-Coy Jones, 26, of Enon, forklift driver.

Property transfers

Mickelle J. Purvis to Taylor L. Renken, 6700 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $114,000

Douglas E. and Carolyn M. Heaton, 872 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Gordon B. Collinsworth to Michael Johnson, 1244 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; $100,000

Douglas E. and Carolyn M. Heaton to Carolyn M. Heaton,. 1143 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Ellen M. Estridge to Timothy Tschida, 182 West Dr., Springfield; $100,000

Hal Don Properties LLC to Mc Home Remodeling LLC, 624 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $26,000

Tashonda S. Moritz to Chad Sancraint, 1685 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $260,700