Bradley Cupps, 38, of Springfield, body shop technician and Megan Shields, 34, of Springfield, parts manager.

Shanda Best, 33, of Springfield, community connector and Robert Conklin, 31, of Springfield, general contractor.

Haley Tiani, 26, of Plum, PA, recover support specialist and Kaitlyn Rose, 30, of Springfield, college student.

Kory Hess, 26, of Springfield, stocker and Ashley Carman, 36, of South Charleston, assistant manager.

Sunny Harris, 27, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Sean Houchins, 31, of Springfield, CEO.

Abigale Geiger, 38, of Springfield, cook and Jeffrey Edwards, 46, of Springfield, N/A.

Jennifer Jennings, 22, Jeffersontown, KY, American Sign Language, Reice Dooley, 24, of Springfield.

Property transfers:

Victoria R. Burcham to Kristen Denise Staffan, 222 Urbana St., South Vienna; $147,000.

Daniel L. Phillips to Miles Alan and Emily Christine Semanskee, 310-312 N. Urbana St., South Vienna; $210,000.

Daniel L. Phillips to Miles Alan and Emily Christine Semanskee, 304 N. Urbana St., South Vienna; $210,000.

Daniel L. Phillips to Miles Alan and Emily Christine Semanskee, 324 N. Urbana St., South Vienna; $210,000.

Daniel L. Phillips to Miles Alan and Emily Christine Semanskee, 316 N. Urbana St., South Vienna; $210,000.

Roy and Joan Fichum to Joan Fichum, 8410 Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; none.

Orville A. Byrum to Phillip S. Byrum, 105 N. Green St., Enon; none.