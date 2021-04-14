X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

By Riley Newton

Marriage licenses:

Richard Berner, 79, of Springfield, business owner and Pamela Hollis, 71, of Springfield, sales clerk.

Stacey Barnhouse, 44, of Springfield, clerk and Lee DeWalt, 47, of Springfield, forklift operator.

Property transfers:

Christopher Mark and Danielle Ann Norden to Julianne M. Poling and Jacob W. Ross, 60 Nightingale Trail, Enon; $275,000

Tricia S. Marous to Robert Laughlin and Taylor Sowards, 5290 Morris Road, Springfield; $105,000

Tammy S. and Thomas Mershon to Gregory M. Wiseman, 3969 Covington Dr., Springfield; $84,000

Randall R. Miller to Jacqueline J. Miller, 1907 Keene Ave., Springfield; no fee

