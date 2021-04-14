Marriage licenses:
Richard Berner, 79, of Springfield, business owner and Pamela Hollis, 71, of Springfield, sales clerk.
Stacey Barnhouse, 44, of Springfield, clerk and Lee DeWalt, 47, of Springfield, forklift operator.
Property transfers:
Christopher Mark and Danielle Ann Norden to Julianne M. Poling and Jacob W. Ross, 60 Nightingale Trail, Enon; $275,000
Tricia S. Marous to Robert Laughlin and Taylor Sowards, 5290 Morris Road, Springfield; $105,000
Tammy S. and Thomas Mershon to Gregory M. Wiseman, 3969 Covington Dr., Springfield; $84,000
Randall R. Miller to Jacqueline J. Miller, 1907 Keene Ave., Springfield; no fee