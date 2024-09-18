24CV0697: The Willows at Winding Creek Condominium Association v. Jane Doe, Unknown, John Doe, Unknown, Aaron Myers, Patricia L. Myers, preliminary and permanent injunction.

24CV0698: The Estate of Jimmy Lawson v. Parag Amin, MD, Matthew Brumfield, P.A., Community Mercy Health Partners, USACS Integrated Acute Care Services of Ohio, LLC, Jeremy Washington, P.A., wrongful death.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Simra A. Ranginwala, 29, of Nashville, TN, marketing and Casey D. Rhode, 29, of Nashville, TN, strategy.

Jesse L. Cooper, 39, of Springfield, retail and Sarah C. Hodge, 30, of Springfield, retail.

Jordan M. Pritchett, 37, of Springfield, plumber and Tyrell A. Reid, 32, of Springfield, dog sitter.

William J. Bresley, 35, of New Carlisle, customer service and Heather M. Hall, 35, of New Carlisle, customer service.

Harley N. Adamson, 22, of New Carlisle; occupational therapy and Matthew L. Schultz, 23, of New Carlisle, farrier.

Property transfers:

Jewell E. Brigham Hall to 5 River Properties LLC, 328 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Los Compadres Properties LLC to Andrea E. Guevara, 316 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Legacy Community Development to Nehemiah Foundation of Springfield, 207-207.5 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

Neighborhood Housing Partnership to Pera A. Bush, 734 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Jancilia A. and Gamaniel P. Cox, 667 Homeview Ave., Springfield; $27,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Aaron Manuel, 307-309 Stiles Al, Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Leon Lash Jr., 917-921 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Spencer and Jessica Martin to Spencer Martin, 815-817 N. Murray St., Springfield; $0.

Christopher Hamilton Sr. to RFD Group LLC, 328-330 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to GAP Closer LLC, 619 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $0.

Robe Realty to Anna and Sandro Giunta, 301 E. Home Road, Springfield; $1,186,800.

Robe Realty to Anna and Sandro Giunta, 2242 Grube St., Springfield; $1,186,800.

Premier Property Sales LTD to Robert D. and Judy J. Jacobs, 1710 Northpoint Lane, Springfield; $257,000.

Larry Lemonds to Victoriana Trujillo and Maria Guadalupe, 275 Enon Road, New Carlisle; $97,000.

Michelle Ratliff to Aveyard Paul Rentals LLC, 106 Hawthorn Ave., Medway; $31,000.

Melissa Martin to Mark J. Martin, 36 Dogwood Road, Medway; $0.

Steven W. and Brenda D. Wilmoth to Shawn L. and Sarah M. Cobb, 144 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $165,000.

Kyle and Tasha Stambough to Kyle Stambough, 804 McAdams Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Buckeye Home Buyers LLC to Tyler J. Graham, 728 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $179,900.

Teresa Kelble to Cory M. Jones and Robert Morrow, 517 Bowser Drive, New Carlisle; $194,000.

Heather E. Bowman and Jay C. Lakins Jr. to Denise L. and Edward L. Skaggs, 1114 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $164,000.

Logan Fuller and Shawn Haffner to Teddy J. Ivey Jr., 219 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $146,500.

Sherri Oxner to Shelley Leitch, 609 Fenview Drive; $199,000.

Cora M. Parrett to Jacob and Kristen Parrett, 4666 Johnson Road, Springfield; $153,000.

David A. Storer to David A. and Thyra C. Storer, trustees, 1351 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $0.

Robert A. and Denise A. Bell to Denise A. Bell, 6570 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $0.

Robert and Lynn A. Fitzwater to Robert E. Fitzwater, trustee, 845 Fletcher Pike, South Charleston; $0.

Amy K. Howard to Amy K. Howard and Michael S. Orahood, 505 Wilson Road, South Vienna; $11,100.

Glenn and Kim Webster to Jeffrey J. Hurley, 28 Walnut St., South Charleston; $11,600.

William and Carole M. Kushmaul to Lydia R. and Jack D. Saggart III, 3740 Raymond Drive, Enon; $215,000.

Billie J. Em to LSI Ventures LLC, 804 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $145,000.

Elizabeth A. Stacy to Nicholas E. Zimmerman, 5880 Wynn Road, Springfield; $135,000.

Paul W. and Sharon K. Bruton to Paul W. and Sharon K. Bruton, trustees, 1106 Blue Jay Drive, Enon; $0.

Nickerson Holdings LLC to Game Day Properties LLC, 2447 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $160,000.

Joyce A. Neese to Mary Key, 4560 Tacoma St., Springfield; $147,000.

David L. Hickinbotham to PG Golf LLC, 1405 Student Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

William G. Riley to Melody Williams, 1310 McGillivray Ave., Springfield; $0.